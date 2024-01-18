Pakistan Hits Militant Targets in Iran in Retaliatory Strike

Pakistan carried out early on Thursday a series of military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s southeastern province Sistan-Baluchestan, in the latest conflict escalation in the Middle East, two days after Iran targeted with missiles sites linked to militant group Jaysh al-Adlin in western Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “a number of terrorists were killed” during the operation based on intelligence.

According to Iranian state TV and news agencies, three women and four children were killed.

Iran has demanded “immediate explanation” from Pakistan over the incident, Fars news reported.

Tehran has also summoned Islamabad’s charge d'affaires over the deadly attack in Iran’s Southeast.

Thursday’s attack comes two days after Iran carried out on Tuesday a missile attack in the western part of its neighbor, nuclear-armed Pakistan, targeting sites linked to militant group Jaysh al-Adl, and adding another flare-up to the already tense situation in the Middle East.

This was the third strike in one week from Iran on another country in the region, after attacks on targets in Iraq and Syria in recent days.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed a prominent Kurdish energy businessman at his home in Erbil. Some outlets note that Peshraw Dizayee, who died in the attack with four family members, had purported ties with Israeli intelligence services and that the attack was in fact an assassination.

The tensions in the region have intensified in recent weeks, as the Iran-backed Houthis ramped up attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and declared open season on any U.S. ship transiting the area, in response to last week’s U.S.-UK missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Oil prices rose early on Thursday following Pakistan’s strikes in Iran, but the Middle East was not the only bullish driver—OPEC’s outlook of strong oil demand in 2025 and a deep freeze cutting U.S. oil production also pushed prices higher.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

