Pakistan Hits Militant Targets in Iran in Retaliatory Strike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.55 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.75 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.79 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.822 -0.048 -1.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.127 -0.009 -0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.73 +0.83 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.73 +0.83 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 76 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.127 -0.009 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.62 -1.03 -1.34%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.00 -1.01 -1.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 779 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.02 -0.62 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.87 -0.59 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.16 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 232 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 54.98 +0.08 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 74.63 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 72.88 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 64.48 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 59.73 +0.08 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 59.73 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 62.98 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 65.23 +0.08 +0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 59.73 +0.08 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.73 +0.83 +1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.88 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.63 -0.28 -0.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.38 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.18 -0.28 -0.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.88 -0.28 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.88 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Top Oil and Financial Firms Made $424 Billion in Windfall Profits in Two Years

Saudi Aramco Boosts Venture Capital Arm with $4 Billion New Funds

Saudi Aramco Boosts Venture Capital Arm with $4 Billion New Funds

Saudi Aramco is more than…

Standard Chartered Thinks Oil Prices Are Flirting with Risk Denial

Standard Chartered Thinks Oil Prices Are Flirting with Risk Denial

Oil traders fear that market…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Pakistan Hits Militant Targets in Iran in Retaliatory Strike

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 18, 2024, 4:14 AM CST

Pakistan carried out early on Thursday a series of military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s southeastern province Sistan-Baluchestan, in the latest conflict escalation in the Middle East, two days after Iran targeted with missiles sites linked to militant group Jaysh al-Adlin in western Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “a number of terrorists were killed” during the operation based on intelligence.

According to Iranian state TV and news agencies, three women and four children were killed.  

Iran has demanded “immediate explanation” from Pakistan over the incident, Fars news reported.

Tehran has also summoned Islamabad’s charge d'affaires over the deadly attack in Iran’s Southeast.

Thursday’s attack comes two days after Iran carried out on Tuesday a missile attack in the western part of its neighbor, nuclear-armed Pakistan, targeting sites linked to militant group Jaysh al-Adl, and adding another flare-up to the already tense situation in the Middle East.

This was the third strike in one week from Iran on another country in the region, after attacks on targets in Iraq and Syria in recent days.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed a prominent Kurdish energy businessman at his home in Erbil. Some outlets note that Peshraw Dizayee, who died in the attack with four family members, had purported ties with Israeli intelligence services and that the attack was in fact an assassination.

The tensions in the region have intensified in recent weeks, as the Iran-backed Houthis ramped up attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and declared open season on any U.S. ship transiting the area, in response to last week’s U.S.-UK missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Oil prices rose early on Thursday following Pakistan’s strikes in Iran, but the Middle East was not the only bullish driver—OPEC’s outlook of strong oil demand in 2025 and a deep freeze cutting U.S. oil production also pushed prices higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb on U.S. Production Outages and an Optimistic OPEC Report

Next Post

Top Oil and Financial Firms Made $424 Billion in Windfall Profits in Two Years

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

OPEC Influence Wavers as U.S. Shale Roars Back

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com