Navy SEALs Seize Vessel with Iranian Missile Parts Bound for Houthis

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.12 -0.56 -0.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.98 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.37 -0.59 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.927 -0.386 -11.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.122 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%
Chart Mars US 74 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.122 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.93 -1.19 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.18 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.47 -0.96 -1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 778 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.15 -1.17 -1.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.04 -1.00 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 231 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.88 +0.66 +1.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.83 +0.66 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.08 +0.66 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 63.23 +0.66 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.18 +0.66 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 63.93 +0.66 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 57.68 +0.66 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.91 +0.66 +1.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.38 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 67.46 +0.66 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Navy SEALs Seize Vessel with Iranian Missile Parts Bound for Houthis

German Steelmaker Invests €100 Million in Modernizing Furnace

German Steelmaker Invests €100 Million in Modernizing Furnace

Salzgitter has completed a €100…

QatarEnergy Pauses LNG Shipments In Red Sea

QatarEnergy Pauses LNG Shipments In Red Sea

As of Monday, QatarEnergy, one…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Navy SEALs Seize Vessel with Iranian Missile Parts Bound for Houthis

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 16, 2024, 12:30 PM CST

The U.S. military has seized a vessel transporting Iranian missile parts to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, military officials said on Tuesday. 

The raid was conducted last week in the Arabian Sea but only made public on Tuesday, with the U.S. Navy SEALs conducting the maritime operation amid a mounting crisis in Red Sea shipping lanes that have come under constant attack by Houthi rebels. 

In the raid, Navy SEALs uncovered components for cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, including warheads, according to U.S. Central Command

"Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea," Central Command said in a statement. Central Command also noted that this was the first seizure of “lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons (ACW) to the Houthis since the beginning of Houthi attacks against merchant ships in November 2023”. Two Navy SEALs remain missing from the operation, according to VOA, after they were knocked off their small combat craft in rough seas. 

The announcement follows reports that Shell has also suspended all its shipments via the Red Sea/Suez Canal route amid rising tensions in the region and fears of escalating Houthi attacks on commercial shipping. According to the Wall Street Journal, a Shell-chartered tanker carrying jet fuel from India was targeted by the Houthis in December.  

On Monday, the Houthis fired a missile at a U.S. merchant vessel and a U.S. warship amid escalating tensions that have seen the U.S. and UK strike back since last week. 

Shipping industry groups continue to advise vessels to steer clear of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where the Houthis are launching their drone strike campaign. 

In the meantime, the U.S. retaliatory attacks on the Houthi in Yemen have raised tensions further across the region, with Iran’s proxy groups launching strikes at U.S. positions in both Iraq and Syria. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell To Sell its Onshore Oil Business in Nigeria

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

 Alt text

Oil Executives Must Review Their Portfolios

 Alt text

OPEC Influence Wavers as U.S. Shale Roars Back
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com