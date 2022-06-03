Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

Canadian Oil Asks For More Subsidies Despite Soaring Profits

Canadian Oil Asks For More Subsidies Despite Soaring Profits

Canadian tar sands producers, having…

How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

The West has piled on…

EU Commission Studies Price Cap On Imported Russian Gas

EU Commission Studies Price Cap On Imported Russian Gas

The European Commission will look…

Why OPEC’s Plan To Pump More Crude Won’t Rescue The Market

By Editorial Dept - Jun 03, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging higher in a mixed trade on Friday. Pressuring prices early in the session was OPEC+’s decision to raise production targets slightly more than planned. Nonetheless, the market remains underpinned by tight global supply and rising demand due to China’s easing of COVID restrictions.

The U.S. benchmark is on track for a sixth weekly gain on tight U.S. supply, which has prompted talk of fuel export curbs or a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

Expectations that supply will stay tight is underpinning prices early Friday. This is probably because OPEC and its allies under-delivered.

OPEC+ divided its output increase across its members and still included Russia, whose output is falling due to sanctions and some buyers avoiding its oil over the invasion of Ukraine, suggesting the boost will undershoot the level that the market needs to overcome the supply shortage.

Heightened Volatility is New Theme

Today’s relatively calm trade is a stark contrast to Thursday’s volatile session that saw prices soar more than 1% following early weakness after U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected amid high demand for fuel. Thursday’s rally took place despite OPEC+’s agreement to boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production.

Market Starts Week on Strong Note

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures opened the week sharply higher…

