Why Kissinger Was Wrong To Tell Ukraine To Cede Territory

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 115.1 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 119.4 +2.03 +1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 8.727 -0.168 -1.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours 4.003 +0.035 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.7 -0.39 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.2 -0.37 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.4 +2.63 +2.42%
Graph down Basra Light 179 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.8 +3.10 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 116.6 +3.09 +2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 93.46 +3.66 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 99.99 +3.76 +3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 116.2 +3.76 +3.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 114.5 +3.76 +3.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 112.4 +3.76 +3.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 111.6 +3.76 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 115.2 +3.76 +3.37%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 109.8 +3.76 +3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.6 +0.42 +0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 104.3 +3.75 +3.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 119.8 +3.96 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 9 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 9 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

One of Europe's Largest Gas Storage Sites Could Start The Winter Empty

Why You Should Care About The Price Of Diesel

Why You Should Care About The Price Of Diesel

While the price of gasoline…

Biden Administration Seeks Restart Of Idled Oil Refineries

Biden Administration Seeks Restart Of Idled Oil Refineries

The federal government is seeking…

Summer Heat Could Wreak Havoc On Texas’ Grid

Summer Heat Could Wreak Havoc On Texas’ Grid

Experts are warning that Texans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Kissinger Was Wrong To Tell Ukraine To Cede Territory

By Editorial Dept - May 27, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Henry Kissinger made headlines at Davos when he said what we suspected many of the more sinister actors were thinking for some time now: Ukraine should give part of its territory to Russia to end the war. It would be the most immediately easy thing to do. As Zelensky suggested upon hearing this, Kissinger should return to 1938–and stay there. Giving Russia a part of Ukraine (much like everyone did in 2014) would simply lead to another land grab in the near future. If the annexation of Crimea in 2014 wasn't a clear enough lesson… The West allowed it to happen, and thus Russia made its next move in the Donbas right afterward. That led to the current full-on invasion, which failed and has now been downgraded to the Donbas and a very large swathe of land connecting it to Crimea. Letting Putin have this Ukrainian territory would be a devastating strategy for Europe. Western nations carving up territory to appease one force or another has not worked so well in the past (the Middle East is one shining example).

Libya’s current interim prime minister Dbeibah has declared that parliamentary elections will be held by the end of this year. No one is holding their breath after the parliamentary-backed prime minister Bashagha set up his government in the Oil Crescent and showed no signs of backing down from taking Tripoli and forcing Dbeibah to step down. No one is confident in Dbeibah’s election proclamation, either,…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Are At An All-Time High

Next Post

Why U.S. Shale Is Right To Choose Shareholders Over Production
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases
Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks

Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks
Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com