Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.31 -0.11 -0.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.54 -0.11 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.013 +0.48%
Mars US 3 hours 63.07 +1.36 +2.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
Urals 20 hours 65.82 +0.70 +1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.66 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.013 +0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 12 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 13 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 13 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 13 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 13 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 46.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.56 -1.48 -3.89%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.56 -1.48 -2.28%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.31 -1.48 -2.32%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.06 -1.48 -2.62%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.56 -1.48 -2.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.81 -1.48 -2.41%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.31 -1.48 -2.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Giddings 20 hours 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.03 +0.19 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.37 +1.36 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.32 +1.36 +2.27%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.32 +1.36 +2.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.87 +1.36 +2.32%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.82 -1.48 -2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 11 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal
  • 1 hour Tesla to Recall Almost 9,000 Vehicles in China
  • 8 hours George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 5 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 7 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 hours Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on April 11
  • 3 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 3 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 1 day President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day India's Jet Airways Agrees To Buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Worth $8.8bn
  • 20 hours Nikola Motors Slams Tesla, Refunds Reservations.
  • 3 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 9 hours FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Breaking News:

Iraqi Court To Hear Oil Export Argument With Kurds In May

Alt Text

Iran Looks To Boost Energy Relations With Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan and Iran are discussing…

Alt Text

Alberta's Aggressive Renewable Energy Push

Alberta has been aggressively pursuing…

Alt Text

How Canadian Drillers Adapt To Extreme Crude Discounts

Canadian oil producers are looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 09, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Crude oil storage

The price differential between the two most important crude oil benchmarks is widening again, a reflection of a divergence in the supply fundamentals between the U.S. and the rest of the world.

At the beginning of 2017, WTI and Brent traded closely, with just a slim price differential. The spread blew out in late summer after Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the U.S. Gulf Coast and put refineries and ports out of business for several weeks. That led to a buildup of crude oil along the Gulf Coast because it had nowhere to go, resulting in a temporary glut that pushed down the WTI benchmark relative to Brent.

However, earlier this year, the gap narrowed sharply. The oil market continued to tighten, despite financial volatility. Also, inventories in the U.S. fell significantly in the latter part of 2017, taking away some of the surplus that had dragged down U.S. oil prices. Another reason for the shrinking price differential was because some additional pipeline capacity took oil away from Cushing, Oklahoma, the reference point for WTI. Finally, U.S. crude exports have surged over the past few quarters, helping to drain the U.S. surplus.

And yet, over the past week, the Brent-WTI disparity has widened once again, opening up to $5 per barrel, about twice as much as just a few weeks ago. Related: The Trump “Twitter Effect” On Oil Prices

The divergence is a reflection of rising supplies in the U.S. at a time when the oil market looks rather tight pretty much everywhere else. U.S. shale continues to expand at a torrid pace, up around 400,000 bpd since the end of 2017. The rig count has exploded, as most shale companies believe they can make money with WTI north of $60.

Meanwhile, inventories have already declined around the world, and crucially, OPEC continues to demonstrate impressive cohesion, keeping the oil cuts in place across the board. Catastrophic production losses in Venezuela has resulted in an OPEC compliance rate well in excess of 100 percent.

In other words, the global oil market looks bullish at time when the bulk of new supply is overwhelmingly concentrated in the United States. These differences in market conditions in the U.S. relative to the rest of the world are reflected in the widening price differential between WTI and Brent.

Moreover, looking forward, the two benchmarks could diverge even more. The U.S. will likely try and ratchet up pressure on Iran. Trump’s staff reshuffling has resulted in a new hawkish team that will probably look to re-impose sanctions on Iran, which could knock some oil supply off of the market.

At the same time, oil production in the Permian is rising so quickly that the region is starting to run up against pipeline limits. Soaring output has the Permian drowning in supply. The bottleneck has already forced a discount of oil in Midland relative to WTI, and with the pipeline system virtually maxed out, U.S. shale producers might be forced to slow down on the production gains.

Too much supply in the U.S. and tightening supplies elsewhere is exactly why the WTI discount to Brent has spiked.

Investors have reshuffled their positions away from WTI in recognition that Brent suddenly looks a lot more bullish. “Institutional investors are taking these differences into account and positioning themselves accordingly with respect to the two oil types,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note. “While they sharply reduced their net long positions in WTI by over 42,000 contracts in the week to 3 April, they increased them in Brent to over 600,000 contracts for the first time ever. The oil types are likely to continue to be viewed differently given the political uncertainties.” Related: Saudi Officials Worried About Oil’s Future

The wider price discount for WTI will make U.S. crude more attractive to foreign buyers, which will likely translate into higher U.S. crude exports. That, in turn, could cap the discount for WTI – more exports will help to push the two benchmarks back together.

Still, that could take time. For now, WTI is trading at its lowest level relative to Brent in months.

(Click to enlarge)

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Exxon’s Favorable Guyana Oil Deal Won’t Happen Again

Next Post

The Best Way To Play The New Lithium Boom
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners
Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

 Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com