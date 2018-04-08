Has The World Started To Kick Its Oil Addiction?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 62.06 -1.48 -2.33%
Brent Crude 2 days 67.11 -1.22 -1.79%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.701 +0.026 +0.97%
Mars US 2 days 61.71 -1.48 -2.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
Urals 3 days 65.12 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Bonny Light 12 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.39 +0.41 +0.75%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.701 +0.026 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 11 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 11 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 12 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 12 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 12 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 12 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 12 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 12 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 44.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 38.04 +0.17 +0.45%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.04 +0.17 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.79 +0.17 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.54 -1.08 -1.87%
Peace Sour 4 days 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Peace Sour 4 days 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.04 +0.17 +0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 61.29 +0.17 +0.28%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.79 +0.17 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Giddings 3 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.84 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 3 days 56.01 -1.48 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.51 -1.48 -2.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.30 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 2 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia plans to build a Hyperloop that would shrink commutes from hours to minutes -- here's what it could look like
  • 2 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 days George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 2 days Which oil company has the best strategy?
  • 2 days Contradiction - Portugal Is Producing 103% of Renewables, But Still Depends On Fossil Fuels
  • 2 days Aftermath "Maria": Puerto Rico Is Closing 283 Schools As A Result Of Students Drop
  • 2 days Will Trump Go After China's Yuan Next?
  • 2 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 6 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 3 days Morocco Is Building A Solar Power Farm As Big As Paris
  • 3 days Is Russia Really Going To Trade In El Petro?
  • 3 days German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row

Breaking News:

Russian Firms To Invest $22.5 Billion In Oil Production In 2018

Alt Text

UK Oil And Gas May Struggle Without New Discoveries

UK offshore production took a…

Alt Text

U.S. Petroleum Imports Could Fall To Zero In 2020

U.S. net petroleum and petroleum…

Alt Text

What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

Trump’s new National Security Advisor…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Has The World Started To Kick Its Oil Addiction?

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 08, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Offshore rig

Until a decade ago, most of the world was a captive customer of oil—consumers would pay any price for gasoline and oil demand was soaring regardless of the surging oil prices.

But recently, many countries around the world have started to show more sensitivity to oil prices—oil demand grows as their economies grow, but oil demand is also more susceptible to oil price swings, with the oil price-consumption correlation behaving more like an everyday product, according to data by Washington-based ClearView Energy Partners and research by Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Liam Denning.

Although it’s at least a decade or more too early to call the end of the world’s oil addiction, the research and data suggest that in a growing number of large oil-consuming economies oil demand now correlates negatively with oil prices. In other words, consumption drops when prices rise and vice versa—a common economic concept applicable to almost every other product on the market.

With oil, this has not always been the case.

ClearView Energy and Denning analyzed data for three 10-year periods ending in 2006, 2011, and 2016, respectively.

During the first 10-year period until 2006, countries comprising four-fifths of oil demand, including the United States, India, China, and Russia, showed a positive correlation between oil demand and their gross domestic product (GDP) and between demand and oil prices. In the decade before the financial crisis in 2007-2008, oil demand soared almost everywhere in the world, despite the fact that oil prices were also rallying. This was the period of Chinese industrialization and construction boom which gobbled up oil at any price. In most of the world, the picture was the same—oil demand rose together with rising economies and with rising oil prices, suggesting that those countries were captive customers of oil. Related: Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

The second 10-year period in the research coincides with the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the recession that followed. During the 10 years through 2011, U.S. oil demand decoupled from American economic growth and started to react to the resurgence of oil prices that began in 2009. In that period, the U.S. shifted away from being a ‘captive’ customer of oil to look more like Germany or Japan, where the link between GDP and oil consumption has weakened. While this was a profound shift in how U.S. oil demand correlated with GDP and oil prices, many of the emerging economies—including the biggest oil demand drivers India and China— still looked like captive customers of oil. Their oil demand was soaring even in periods of oil price spikes, the research and data show.

Then, in the third period—the ten years through 2016—even oil demand in China and India looked like more responsive to the prevailing oil prices. In those countries and other developing economies, oil demand growth is still closely connected with the GDP growth. But oil demand has started to show some negative correlation with oil prices, suggesting that consumption is more susceptible to the price of oil than it was in the previous decades. True, the 10-year period until 2016 includes the oil price crash during which the negative correlation was heightened by the fact that demand grew faster because of the low oil prices. Related: Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Nevertheless, India and China have now moved into the group of economies that show positive correlation between oil demand and economic growth, and a negative correlation between demand and oil prices. The United States is also in this group, with a weak positive correlation between demand and GDP and with a negative demand/oil price correlation, the research showed.

It’s not clear whether the global economies will continue to show a negative correlation between oil demand and oil prices from this point onwards, but the research suggests that in the United States, and even in China and India, oil demand is now more sensitive to oil prices than it was a decade or two ago, and that oil producers may be wrong to think that they still hold captive customers who would buy their product at any price.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

UK Oil And Gas May Struggle Without New Discoveries
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com