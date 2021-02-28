Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 62.53 +1.03 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 65.52 +1.10 +1.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.787 +0.016 +0.58%
Graph down Mars US 5 hours 60.95 -2.18 -3.45%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 65.42 +1.42 +2.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.981 +0.031 +1.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.88 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 65.88 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.33 -1.20 -1.83%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 62.23 +0.38 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.787 +0.016 +0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 64.27 -0.98 -1.50%
Graph down Murban 3 days 64.67 -0.91 -1.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 62.00 -1.08 -1.71%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 64.69 -0.58 -0.89%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 64.91 -1.09 -1.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 64.33 -1.20 -1.83%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.33 -1.20 -1.83%
Chart Girassol 3 days 65.06 -1.44 -2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.42 +1.42 +2.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 50.06 -2.14 -4.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.93 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 62.53 +0.31 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 63.93 +0.31 +0.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 61.03 +0.31 +0.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 58.03 +0.31 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 58.03 +0.31 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.28 +0.31 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.03 +0.31 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 58.18 +0.31 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.88 +0.22 +0.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.29 +1.97 +3.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 55.76 -1.72 -2.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 +0.31 +0.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 days Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe
  • 2 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 16 hours Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 2 days “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?

Breaking News:

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Can President Biden Avoid A Critical Metals Crisis?

Can President Biden Avoid A Critical Metals Crisis?

U.S. President Joe Biden’s latest…

This Energy Sector Will See The Next Big M&A Wave

This Energy Sector Will See The Next Big M&A Wave

The growing ESG trend has…

Russia’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Threat Is Finally Here

Russia’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Threat Is Finally Here

The delayed fourth train of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 28, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The world’s largest oil companies are set for a cash flow bonanza this year, probably at record levels, as massive cost cuts in the wake of the 2020 oil price and oil demand collapse have significantly lowered the corporate cash flow breakevens for many firms.  After posting record losses in 2020, a year which company executives described as one with “the most challenging market conditions,” Big Oil is looking at 2021 with increased optimism, mostly because oil prices have rallied in recent weeks. Moreover, the ultra-conservative capital spending plans and the huge cost cuts have allowed international oil companies (IOCs) to materially lower their cash flow breakevens.    

These factors are set to result in a record cash flow for the biggest oil firms this year if oil prices average $55 per barrel, Wood Mackenzie said in new research. 

Currently, investment banks largely believe that a tightening oil market, easy monetary policies from governments to boost economies, and oil as a hedge against inflation for investors would lead to oil prices averaging around $60 a barrel this year, with possible spikes to $70 and even $75 before or during the summer. 

Expectations of around $60 oil, as well as Big Oil’s decisive actions to slash costs last year, will be boosting cash flows because the average corporate cash flow breakevens have now reduced to $38 per barrel from $54 before the COVID crisis, Tom Ellacott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Research, at WoodMac, wrote this week. 

Seven out of 40 IOCs reviewed by Wood Mackenzie would generate cash flow even if oil prices averaged below $30 per barrel this year. 

Therefore, the biggest oil companies in the world could see a V-shaped recovery in their cash flows, according to the energy consultancy. 

“The scale of the financial reset has primed the sector for a recovery in free cash flow. At an average price of US$55/bbl, we estimate free cash flow generation could top US$140 billion in 2021 – exceeding any previous year since 2006. If oil prices reach US$70/bbl, free cash flow would be double the previous peak,” Ellacott says. 

Related: How High Can Oil Really Go?

The scale of the financial reset was dramatic amidst the pandemic-hit oil prices and oil demand last year. The biggest oil firms cut thousands of jobs each, with BP slashing 10,000 jobs or 15 percent of workforce, Shell cutting up to 9,000 jobs, Exxon cutting 14,000 jobs, including 1,900 in the United States, to name just a few. 

Apart from the administrative and overhead expenses, Big Oil also slashed capital expenditure (capex) plans and continues to vow spending discipline. Many of the companies have accelerated the high-grading of their portfolios, selling non-core businesses and assets, such as BP divesting its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5 billion, or, most recently, ExxonMobil selling most of its non-operated assets in the UK’s central and northern North Sea to private equity fund HitecVision for more than $1 billion

Sales of non-core assets are likely to accelerate as companies would look to focus operations on the regions they have identified as key to their cash flow and return on investment generation. 

Such sales could also accelerate debt reduction, which has ballooned over the past year, according to Wood Mackenzie. 

Debt reduction will actually be the key theme for Big Oil this year and going forward, WoodMac says, noting that the priorities in capital allocation “will be very different to any previous up-cycle.” 

“Companies will continue to plan for the worst, prioritising net debt reduction in redeploying surplus cash flow,” Ellacott said. 

Unlike in any previous up-cycle, Big Oil now also faces an existential theme—how to attract investors back to the industry. 

Disciplined spending and strengthening of balance sheets will surely help, but this may not be enough. The biggest oil firms face a backlash from ESG-conscious investors, while they are still struggling to convince long-term oil investors that the recent net-zero strategies could, one day, generate as much cash flow and profits as the oil business.

Record cash flows, if they materialize, could help—companies could use surplus cash to deleverage and allocate more capital to their renewables and other lower-carbon energy businesses.       

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Real Reason Elon Musk Could Become The World's First Trillionaire
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third
Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea

Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?
China's Oil Reserves Near Limit

China's Oil Reserves Near Limit



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com