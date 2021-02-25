Natural Gas Production Plunged 45% During The Texas Freeze

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 63.53 +0.31 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 33 mins 67.08 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 2.777 -0.018 -0.64%
Graph up Mars US 33 mins 63.13 +0.26 +0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 64.00 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 58 mins 1.892 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 61.85 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 2.777 -0.018 -0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.98 -0.45 -0.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.10 -0.76 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 62.75 +1.46 +2.38%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.47 +2.20 +3.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.10 +1.60 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.00 +0.27 +0.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.16 +1.56 +3.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.67 +1.50 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 62.22 +1.55 +2.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 63.62 +1.55 +2.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 60.72 +1.55 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 57.72 +1.55 +2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.72 +1.55 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 59.97 +1.55 +2.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 61.72 +1.55 +2.58%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 57.87 +1.55 +2.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 64.32 -0.28 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.48 +0.31 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.43 +0.31 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.43 +0.31 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +1.50 +2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.61 +1.55 +2.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 50 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 10 mins Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 1 hour Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 36 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 7 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 1 day Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 26 mins NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 9 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 1 day The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want

Breaking News:

Car With Explosives Found Near Home Of India's Richest Man

Qatar Approves World’s Largest LNG Project

Qatar Approves World’s Largest LNG Project

Qatar Petroleum took this week…

Is Another LNG Glut Looming?

Is Another LNG Glut Looming?

LNG prices have risen during…

Malaysia Makes Major Natural Gas Find As Prices Soar

Malaysia Makes Major Natural Gas Find As Prices Soar

Thai oil major PTTEP reported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Production Plunged 45% During The Texas Freeze

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 25, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Natural gas production in Texas collapsed by 45 percent during the cold snap last week, primarily due to freeze-offs, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday, citing estimates from IHS Markit.

Natural gas production in Texas dropped to a daily low of 11.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) on February 17, down by nearly 45 percent compared to 21.3 Bcf/d during the week ending February 13, the estimates showed.

Total U.S. dry natural gas production during the Freeze in Texas and much of the central part of the United States declined by 21 percent, to as low as 69.7 Bcf/d on February 17.

The temperatures in Texas averaged nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit lower than normal during the week of February 14, which led to freeze-offs in the natural gas stream at the wellheads or gathering lines near production activities.

The infrastructure in Texas is more susceptible to extreme cold snaps, unlike the relatively winterized natural gas production infrastructure in the northern parts of the United States, the EIA said.

Since the low in the middle of last week, natural gas production in Texas is nearly back to pre-Freeze levels, reaching an estimated 20.9 Bcf/d on February 24, only about 0.3 Bcf/d lower than the average in the week ending February 13, the EIA noted.

The Texas Freeze also knocked out as much as 4 million bpd of the total U.S. crude oil production, IHS Markit said last week, as well as almost 6 million bpd of refining capacity, including 5.2 million bpd of the capacity in the Gulf Coast and 730,000 bpd of refining capacity in the Midwest.

Shale producers in Texas, including Occidental and Diamondback Energy, expect a slow recovery in production as frozen pipelines and well equipment reduced oil production. According to analysts, some of the lost production may never return because it would be too expensive to restart some smaller wells. The restart of refineries is also a mixed bag—some have slowly restarted units with power back up, but others could take until April to restart refining operations.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shell Sees LNG Demand Nearly Doubling By 2040
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea

Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
Why Is Mexico Returning To Coal?

Why Is Mexico Returning To Coal?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com