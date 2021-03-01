X

All Charts
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Trump: Biden’s Policies To Bring ‘Energy Disaster’ To The U.S.

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 01, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
In his first public speech since leaving office in January, former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s energy policies and said they would bring an “energy disaster” to America.

The pro-oil former president touted throughout his term in office America’s energy independence, supported the oil industry, and issued a Presidential Permit to the U.S.-Canada Keystone XL oil pipeline. Trump also actively engaged with OPEC and the OPEC+ group to influence their decisions, including by tweets and phone calls to the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

President Biden, however, placed green energy as a priority for his Administration, rescinded the Presidential Permit for Keystone XL on his first day in office, and paused all oil and gas permitting on federal lands and waters, and canceled lease sales.

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida on Sunday, Trump said:

“The Biden policies are a massive win for other oil producing countries and a massive loss for the United States and our great citizens.”

Trump also criticized President Biden’s move to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

The U.S. became the world’s top crude oil producer, Trump said, (and America still is the world’s top oil producer).

“Bigger than Saudi Arabia, bigger than Russia by a lot. We left them all in the dust. They were all in the dust. But if the Democrats have their way, we are heading from energy dominance to energy disaster,” Trump said.

“We will now be relying on Russia and the Middle East for oil,” he added.

“He wants to put you all out of business. He’s not okay with energy. He wants windmills, the windmills. The windmills that don’t work when you need them,” said Trump, adding that “Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history.”

“So enjoy that when you go to the pump and they’ll say that’d be about $200 to fill up your van,” Trump said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Next Post

Oil Prices Rally As U.S. House Passes Stimulus Package
