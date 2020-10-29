Exxon To Cut 1,900 Jobs In The U.S.

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 36.17 -1.22 -3.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 31 mins 37.61 -1.51 -3.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 3.301 +0.010 +0.30%
Graph down Mars US 26 mins 36.47 -1.07 -2.85%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.31 -1.89 -5.22%
Chart Natural Gas 45 mins 3.301 +0.010 +0.30%
Graph down Marine 2 days 39.37 -0.40 -1.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.02 -0.61 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 36.55 -2.26 -5.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 40.83 -2.00 -4.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.12 -2.27 -5.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.36 -1.99 -4.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 26.30 -1.74 -6.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 27.89 -1.78 -6.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 36.39 -2.18 -5.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 37.79 -2.18 -5.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 33.74 -2.43 -6.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 33.39 -2.18 -6.13%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 33.39 -2.18 -6.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 33.89 -2.18 -6.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 33.99 -2.18 -6.03%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 33.79 -2.18 -6.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 33.00 -1.00 -2.94%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 26.75 -1.00 -3.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.19 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 30.12 -1.22 -3.89%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.07 -1.22 -3.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.07 -1.22 -3.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 33.00 -1.00 -2.94%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.75 -2.00 -6.72%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.57 -2.18 -5.10%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Exxon To Cut 1,900 Jobs In The U.S.

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 29, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

ExxonMobil said on Thursday that it will cut around 1,900 jobs in the United States in its latest attempt to cut costs and protect its balance sheet amid low oil prices and weak global oil demand due to the pandemic.

“As part of an extensive global review announced earlier this year, the company plans to reduce staffing levels in the United States, primarily at its management offices in Houston, Texas. The company anticipates approximately 1,900 employees will be affected through voluntary and involuntary programs,” Exxon said in a statement on Thursday, a day before it is set to announce its Q3 earnings and a day after it kept its quarterly dividend flat for the first time since 1982.  

Exxon has already said it would cut 1,600 jobs in Europe as part of efforts to rein in costs.

Announcing the cuts in the United States, the supermajor said today that “These actions will improve the company’s long-term cost competitiveness and ensure the company manages through the current unprecedented market conditions. The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work.”

After the press release announcing the job cuts, shares in Exxon (NYSE: XOM) climbed by 2.57 percent as of 12:21 EDT, even though oil prices were down by 4 percent at the same time.

On Wednesday, ExxonMobil said it was keeping its quarterly fourth-quarter dividend flat at $0.87 per share – the first time in 38 years that the company has failed to increase the dividend it has been paying for more than 100 years.   

Exxon is set to report on Friday its third straight loss in its upstream business this year, as lower oil demand continues to hurt oil companies’ profitability.  

For the second quarter, Exxon reported at the end of July its second consecutive quarterly loss, which was the worst loss for the U.S. supermajor in its modern history.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

