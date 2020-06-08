Oil Crash Forces BP To Slash 10,000 Jobs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.54 +0.35 +0.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 40.80 -1.50 -3.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.810 +0.021 +1.17%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 39.04 -1.36 -3.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 41.70 +2.90 +7.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 34.77 +2.16 +6.62%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.810 +0.021 +1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 40.77 +1.57 +4.01%
Graph up Murban 4 days 41.01 +1.87 +4.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 37.40 +2.76 +7.97%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 44.51 +2.71 +6.48%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 41.68 +2.96 +7.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.04 +3.16 +7.92%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 27.16 -1.25 -4.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 36.05 +2.14 +6.31%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.55 +2.14 +5.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.95 +2.14 +5.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 39.55 +2.14 +5.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 35.05 +2.14 +6.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 39.55 +2.14 +5.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 39.98 +0.28 +0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 32.14 -1.36 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.75 +2.00 +7.21%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.13 +2.14 +5.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 17 hours The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 1 hour Trump waves a Bible
  • 3 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 19 mins Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 6 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 46 mins George Floyd’s History
  • 22 hours Let's try to link the recent events back to the situation with oil production and pricing
  • 1 day Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 17 hours World’s First Integrated Hydrogen Power-to-Power Demonstration Launched
  • 4 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 17 hours Rioting and Protesting
  • 2 days Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 20 hours National Guard kills again
  • 2 days Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Are Ready To Resume Production

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

There’s a brand-new $30 trillion…

Bill Gates And Big Oil Are Chasing The Nuclear Fusion Dream

Bill Gates And Big Oil Are Chasing The Nuclear Fusion Dream

Nuclear fusion is attracting more…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Crash Forces BP To Slash 10,000 Jobs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Supermajor BP will cut 10,000 jobs, or around 15 percent of its workforce, as it looks to cut costs amid the oil price crash resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, chief executive Bernard Looney said on Monday.

As BP aims to reinvest itself as an energy company and a net-zero company by 2050 and sooner, the UK-based supermajor is resorting to job cuts—most of which in office-based positions, in order to reduce its costs as the downturn has severely affected its finances.  

In March, after oil prices crashed with the demand slump and the Saudi-Russia oil price war, BP said that it would not take any action on jobs for three months.

“We introduced a three-month redundancy freeze back in March to ease some of the immediate worry for people. That moratorium ends today. We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP – most by the end of this year. The majority of people affected will be in office-based jobs. We are protecting the frontline of the company and, as always, prioritizing safe and reliable operations,” Looney said.

Going forward, the reinvented BP will see the most senior levels bear the biggest impacts.

“As an example, our new Tier 2 structure has more than halved the number of most senior level jobs – and we are looking to reduce the number of group leaders overall by around one third,” the chief executive said.

The oil price crash means that BP currently spends much more than it makes, Looney said.

“We are spending much, much more than we make – I am talking millions of dollars, every day. And as a result, our net debt rose by $6 billion in the first quarter,” he noted.

Apart from cutting jobs, BP will also aim to reduce its capital expenditure by 25 percent, or around US$3 billion, this year, and cut operating costs, including people costs, by US$2.5 billion in 2021, and “we will likely have to go even further,” Looney said. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Oil Imports Jumped To Record Levels In May

Next Post

India’s Top Refiner Looks To Import 24 Million Barrels Of U.S. Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com