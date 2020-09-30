Shell To Cut Up To 9,000 Jobs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.18 +0.89 +2.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.95 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.522 -0.039 -1.52%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 39.99 -1.31 -3.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.95 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.11 -1.04 -2.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.522 -0.039 -1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.75 +0.42 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.71 +0.18 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 38.60 -1.58 -3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 42.73 -1.64 -3.70%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.94 -1.22 -2.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.14 -1.07 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 27.14 -1.36 -4.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 30.79 -1.31 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 38.29 -1.31 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 39.69 -1.31 -3.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.59 -1.31 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 35.29 -1.31 -3.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.15 +0.39 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.24 -1.31 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.03 -1.31 -2.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 14 hours Taxes. Personal and Corporate. Trump vs BIden Family. Plans vs Records.
  • 22 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 49 mins The China Daily newspaper just did a flash poll of 1600 Chinese Communist Party members. 98% said Biden won the debate.
  • 2 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 43 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 34 mins What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 17 hours Debate Night: Trump needs to be concerned about left leaning Chris Wallace , not Biden
  • 1 day BLM organizer plows her car thru Trump supporters. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder

Breaking News:

Venezuela Sees Oil Revenue Fall By 99% As U.S. Sanctions Sting

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC has worked vigilantly to…

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar Next Week

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar Next Week

A cold front is approaching…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell To Cut Up To 9,000 Jobs

By Irina Slav - Sep 30, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Anglo-Dutch Shell will slash its workforce by between 7,000 and 9,000 as part of cost-cutting efforts, with the cuts to take place until the end of 2022, the company said in a third-quarter update. Some 1,500 of these have agreed to take voluntary redundancy deals.

The supermajor plans between $2 and $2.5 billion annually by 2022 in sustainable savings, it said in the update, with most of that effected sooner rather than later as Shell strives for operating cost reductions of between $3 and $4 billion, to be achieved by the first quarter of 2021.

Shell had a workforce of about 83,000 people as of the end of last year. This means that the new layoffs will constitute close to a tenth of the total as the company tackles the new challenges posed by the pandemic.

“We have to be a simpler, more streamlined, more competitive organisation that is more nimble and able to respond to customers,” Shell’s chief executive, Ben van Beurden, said in an interview released with the update. “To be more nimble, we have to remove a certain amount of organisational complexity. In addition, we have to make sure we are making the best of the core capabilities we need to succeed.”

Besides a more streamlined company, the supermajor is also aiming, like its peer BP, to become a greener company. Earlier this month, Shell said it planned on cutting its oil and gas operations by as much as 40 percent as it shifted its portfolio in a renewable energy direction. Like BP, Shell plans to be a net-zero company by 2050.

Shell is currently looking at ways to cut costs in its biggest division, the upstream, by 30 percent to 40 percent via cutting operating costs and slashing capital expenditure on new oil and gas exploration and production projects.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE Bets Big On Space Tech To Diversify From Oil

Next Post

Largest Indian Refiner Switches From Venezuelan To Canadian Crude

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com