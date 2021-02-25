X

  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 20 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 4 hours Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 54 mins Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 7 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 24 hours Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 8 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 24 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

By Irina Slav - Feb 25, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Oil prices are set to rise by the fastest rate since the 1970s over the next three years, Bank of America said in a new report, joining the growing group of analysts forecasting a return of oil to three-digit territory.

The average price of Brent over the next five years, however, will be between $50 and $70 per barrel, according to the bank, as quoted by The National.

The bank also said OPEC+ might decide to reverse its production cuts now that Brent is trending above $60, but added that a slow return of U.S. shale to international markets might lead to an extension of the production cut agreement to make sure prices stay higher.

"We believe that slower shale growth and oil price stability will likely require a continuation of Opec+'s market management beyond April 2022," the bank's analysts said.

OPEC+ is meeting next week to discuss the progress of its agreement in an environment of much tighter supply, and expectations are that some members may push for a production increase. The increase, however, will be moderate, at 500,000 bpd, according to reports.

The last Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ met in the first week of February, and the meeting ended without many surprises. For the month of February, another 75,000 bpd was added to the quotas—65,000 bpd to Russia and 10,000 bpd to Kazakhstan. For the month of March, production quotas were eased again by the same amount, with the same distribution of the additions.

Russia is one of the extended cartel's members that will likely call for a further increase in production. Moscow has a tradition of budgeting for pessimistic oil prices, which increases the benefits from each additional dollar benchmarks gain. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, might like to see much higher prices as its breakeven level, despite the lowest production costs in the world, remains quite high.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

