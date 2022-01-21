Why Are Oil Prices And Stock Markets Diverging?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 84.81 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 87.89 -0.49 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 3.965 +0.163 +4.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.682 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 42 mins 83.24 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.24 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.17 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 53 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.95 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.61 +0.21 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.49 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 72.70 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.95 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 83.15 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 83.45 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 85.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 79.09 -1.76 -2.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.44 -0.31 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley Jumps On The $100 Oil Bandwagon

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

An ever-emboldened Russia is becoming…

What’s Next For The Electric Vehicle Revolution?

What’s Next For The Electric Vehicle Revolution?

The electric vehicle revolution accelerated…

Nickel Slides Into Deficit As Stockpiles Tumble

Nickel Slides Into Deficit As Stockpiles Tumble

Soaring electric vehicle demand has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Are Oil Prices And Stock Markets Diverging?

By Editorial Dept - Jan 21, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

For most of this admittedly still young year, oil and the broad stock market have been moving in opposite directions. Crude futures (CL), even after a couple of down days, finished yesterday around 12% higher than they closed out the year, while the S&P 500 was about 6% lower than on December 31st, 2021. That is a big difference over just three weeks, so why is that happening and, more importantly, what does it mean?

There are a lot of reasons why those two markets might move in opposite directions for a while without it being particularly remarkable or significant. The obvious one is that crude pricing has a supply element to it, and supply dynamics can change for any number of reasons. There could be either worry about or the actuality of a temporary disruption to output in one geographic area due to war or natural disaster, say, or there could be an OPEC-like agreement to restrict crude output to influence price.

Both of those apply to some degree to the current situation, but neither fully explains the disparity.

Geopolitically, there is some nervousness about the Russian presence on the Ukrainian border but, as a Ukrainian friend pointed out to me the other day, Putin’s troops have been “amassing” on that border for around eight years now. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be a crisis this year, but it does put the chances of one coming soon into perspective. And, as I’m sure you are aware, OPEC+ has an agreement…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Why Geopolitical Tensions Have Spiked In The Middle East

Next Post

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Shale Prepares For Takeoff
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack
World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further
A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition

A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition
Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com