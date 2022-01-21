Why Geopolitical Tensions Have Spiked In The Middle East

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 84.81 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 87.89 -0.49 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 3.965 +0.163 +4.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours 2.682 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 83.24 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.24 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.17 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 53 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.95 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.61 +0.21 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.49 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 72.70 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 84.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 85.95 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 83.15 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 83.45 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 85.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 79.09 -1.76 -2.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.44 -0.31 -0.35%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Why Geopolitical Tensions Have Spiked In The Middle East

By Editorial Dept - Jan 21, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Picking up from where we left off last time on geopolitical drivers that could send oil prices higher, the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have upped the ante with an attack on the UAE, which had largely withdrawn forces from Yemen, leaving the Saudis high and dry. 

Now, there is a risk they will be pulled back into the melee after the Houthi rebels launched a drone attack on a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi, killing three people and starting a fire at the Emirate’s international airport. The site of the attack was an industrial zone where ADNOC operates its pipeline network and oil tanker storage facility. The industrial zone is adjacent to the international airport. 

It’s not the first time that the Houthis have targeted the UAE, but it is the first time since the UAE largely backed out of Yemen. 

The problem is that the UAE hasn’t entirely withdrawn support for the Yemeni government, even if it has pulled out its own troops. The Houthi message to the UAE has already resulted in an escalation on the part of the Saudis, who led coalition airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a on Tuesday–just a day after the Houthi attack on the UAE. 

But this isn’t just about Yemen. It’s about Iraq, too–another area where Iran wants the UAE to stop meddling. The bigger issue, however, is the UAE’s attempt to make peace with Israel and achieve detente with Iran simultaneously. This is where…

