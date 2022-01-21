U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Shale Prepares For Takeoff

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 84.81 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 87.89 -0.49 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 3.965 +0.163 +4.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours 2.682 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 57 mins 83.24 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.24 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.17 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 53 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.95 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.61 +0.21 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.49 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 72.70 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 84.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 85.95 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 83.15 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 83.45 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 85.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 79.09 -1.76 -2.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.44 -0.31 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 50 mins Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley Jumps On The $100 Oil Bandwagon

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil prices have come under…

Nuclear Energy Investments Are Set To Soar

Nuclear Energy Investments Are Set To Soar

Nuclear power has always been…

How Realistic Are Libya’s 2022 Oil Production Goals?

How Realistic Are Libya’s 2022 Oil Production Goals?

With production hovering around 1…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Shale Prepares For Takeoff

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 21, 2022, 12:41 PM CST
Join Our Community

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 3 this week, bringing the total rig count to 604, as oil prices linger just under 7-year highs.

Last week's count compared with an increased rig count to 601 (+13) during the previous week.

Baker Hughes reported the total active rig figure was 226 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil-directed rigs were fell 1 to 491, while gas-directed rigs were up by 4 to 113.

Oil production in the U.S. last week stayed at 11.7 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration. This is up from 11 million bpd at the beginning of 2021.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 1 this week, as the EIA called for record production from the Permian basin next month, at more than 5 million barrels per day. The number of rigs in the nation's second most prolific basin, the Eagle Ford, saw no change. The Permian's total rig count is now 292, with 50 total in the Eagle Ford.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews rose by 10 to 254 for week ending January 14, after five weeks of losses at the end of 2021. The frac spread is now up roughly 100 from a year ago.

At 12:30 p.m. EDT, oil prices were trending down on the day. WTI was trading at $84.81—down 0.86% on the day, but still up roughly $2 on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $87.55, down 0.94% on the day, but up roughly $2 on the week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Are Oil Prices And Stock Markets Diverging?

Next Post

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack
World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further
A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition

A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition
Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com