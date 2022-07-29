What To Watch Before The Next OPEC+ Meet

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 100.5 +4.04 +4.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 110.2 +3.07 +2.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.7 +4.04 +3.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.167 +0.033 +0.41%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 3.640 +0.175 +5.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Graph down Marine 29 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 29 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 241 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 73.68 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 82.32 -0.84 -1.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 98.57 -0.84 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 96.82 -0.84 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 94.72 -0.84 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 hours 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 91.07 -0.84 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 23 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Russia Asks For LNG Payments Via Moscow Bank

Sri Lanka Is Facing An Energy Catastrophe

Sri Lanka Is Facing An Energy Catastrophe

Sri Lanka is in the…

Guyana Looks To Attract New Players In Upcoming Oil Tender

Guyana Looks To Attract New Players In Upcoming Oil Tender

Guyana is hoping there will…

Europe Looks To Fill Storage As It Braces For Permanent Halt Of Russian Gas

Europe Looks To Fill Storage As It Braces For Permanent Halt Of Russian Gas

Europe is rushing to fill…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

What To Watch Before The Next OPEC+ Meet

By Editorial Dept - Jul 29, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
With the Fed’s decision to raise rates behind us, there are still multiple uncertainties threatening to keep oil prices unstable. In the current tight market, the Fed’s move to hike rates by 75 basis points sent WTI lower, but by less than 1%. Gasoline prices continue to tick down, but the risk of a slowdown in price reductions on this front remains. 

All eyes are on the OPEC+ meeting next week where the cartel will discuss the plan for September. While the OPEC+ agreement will be officially rolled back in August, the group has agreed to continue its cooperation and meet to discuss the state of the oil market, which Saudi Arabia and Russia discussed as recently as last week. There has been no public talk, however, of resetting any production quotas. So far, 5 OPEC+ sources who spoke to Reuters hinted that the group is likely to keep production targets steady for September, although two OPEC+ sources who spoke to Reuters suggested the group could consider a small increase. That hasn’t stopped the Biden Administration from proclaiming that it was hopeful OPEC+ would announce an increase for September.  

But the bigger item on the list of things to watch is that Saudi Arabia typically announces any pricing changes following these regularly scheduled meetings. If Saudi Arabia announces a price increase, it would be a good indication that it doesn’t have much spare oil to ship and has plans to increase its production for August…

