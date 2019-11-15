WTI, Futures, Oil, Oil Trading, US, China, Trade War, Inventories, Crude

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.72 +0.95 +1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.39 +1.11 +1.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Mars US 19 hours 57.42 -0.35 -0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
Urals 2 days 60.15 -0.70 -1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.60 +1.03 +1.67%
Murban 2 days 64.76 +1.06 +1.66%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.52 +0.40 +0.74%
Basra Light 2 days 65.99 -0.30 -0.45%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.61 +0.23 +0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Girassol 2 days 64.21 +0.31 +0.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.90 +0.94 +2.41%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.02 -0.35 -0.91%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 50.77 -0.35 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 77 days 57.17 -0.35 -0.61%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.37 -0.35 -0.70%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.77 -0.35 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Central Alberta 3 days 46.92 -0.35 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 64 days 64.48 +0.29 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.72 -0.35 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.35 -0.35 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 51 mins Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 1 hour Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 1 hour ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' *sniff
  • 3 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 2 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 10 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 11 mins What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 11 mins Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 21 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

Money Managers: This Is The Maximum Value Of The Aramco IPO

Alt Text

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural gas is considered a…

Alt Text

US Oil Prepares For ‘Plan B’ If Democrats Take The White House

The US oil industry is…

Alt Text

The Science Behind Detecting A Wormhole

Wormholes have always fascinated humans,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI, Futures, Oil, Oil Trading, US, China, Trade War, Inventories, Crude

By Editorial Dept - Nov 15, 2019, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Refinery

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are in a position to finish flat for the week. The price action was driven this week by two-sided news about the progress of U.S.-China trade relations, and renewed worries over demand, driven by reports from OPEC and the Energy Information Agency. This week’s government inventories report was also bearish, however, the focus didn’t seem to be about supply this week, but rather future demand growth due to the impact of the on-going trade war on the global economy.

US-China Trade News Fuels Two-Sided Response

This week has been filled with a few headlines regarding trade issues but nothing hard-hitting enough to think a partial-trade deal was imminent. Crude oil prices responded to two-sided headlines by trading accordingly – bearish news pressured prices, bullish news supported prices.

The week started with worries that President Donald Trump had not agreed to the rollback in tariffs that a China announced on November 7. Last Friday, Trump said, “China would like to get somewhat of a rollback, not a complete rollback, ‘cause they know I won’t do it. I haven’t agreed to anything.”

Then on November 12, President Trump said the United States will increase tariffs on Chinese goods if the first step of a broader trade agreement isn’t reached.

“If we don’t make a deal, we’re going to substantially raise those tariffs,” he said…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($497 $99 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products



Previous Post

Forget Tesla, This Is The Most Impressive Electric Vehicle Of The Year

Next Post

A ‘Latin Spring’ In The Making?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

 The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

 Saudi Arabia's Final Attempt To Boost Aramco's Valuation

Saudi Arabia's Final Attempt To Boost Aramco's Valuation

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com