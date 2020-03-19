U.S. Oil Industry Could End Up Losing More Than 200,000 Jobs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.51 +4.68 +22.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 29.93 +3.24 +12.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 16.62 -6.63 -28.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 2 days 24.65 -2.75 -10.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 18.78 -5.41 -22.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 28.54 -2.00 -6.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 29.77 -2.14 -6.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 14.61 -3.87 -20.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 38.13 -4.89 -11.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.68 -4.73 -16.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 23.99 -4.89 -16.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.39 +4.73 +54.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.430 -6.120 -52.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.68 -6.12 -22.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 21.23 -6.12 -22.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.58 -6.12 -26.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 15.08 -6.12 -28.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.83 -6.12 -23.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 11.33 -6.12 -35.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 27.73 -1.57 -5.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 14.32 -6.58 -31.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.85 -6.58 -20.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 1 hour Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 22 mins French Doctor treats 24 Covad-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and gets great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months
  • 34 mins Rip. S&P.
  • 1 hour Cure for ChinaVirus/Coronavirus/Clovid 19 ?
  • 28 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 20 hours Oil biz 2020 and beyond
  • 11 hours trump to issue massive wealth transfer policy
  • 19 hours Hong Kong Pharma Company developed a Covad-19 Vaccine. The CCP trying to take credit. Human trials in Wuhan start today.
  • 23 hours COVID-19 Bailing out Bankers
  • 9 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.

Breaking News:

European Gas Demand Growth To Crash On 'Lockdown' Fears

Alt Text

The Countries Hit Hardest By The Oil Price War

The oil market meltdown will…

Alt Text

The Oil Price Collapse Is Far From Over

The oil price crash continued…

Alt Text

Oil Plunges As Saudis Boost Exports To Record High

Saudi Arabia has escalated the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Industry Could End Up Losing More Than 200,000 Jobs

By Irina Slav - Mar 19, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Halliburton

With West Texas Intermediate below $30 a barrel and Saudi Arabia’s plans to keep pumping as much as it can for as long as it can, the U.S. oil industry is bracing for job losses that could end up in five-figure territory. “A sustained drop in oil prices would cost the sector 50,000-75,000 jobs if employment returned to its low from a few years ago,” the chief economist of PGIM Fixed Income, Nathan Sheets, told CNBC this week.

The last industry downturn caused by low prices cost the U.S. oil industry—including oilfield services—as many as 200,000 jobs. That was about a third of the total workforce employed in the sector. Now, the US oil industry could be headed for a rerun.

Companies, notably shale oil companies, are already beginning to trim costs in response to the oil price shock. Several companies have already announced spending cuts of between 25 and 50 percent for the year, and Halliburton has said it would furlough as many as 3,500 employees for two months. These are the first signs of an industry entrenching itself to survive the latest crisis. 

According to Rystad Energy, only five companies can drill new oil wells in the U.S. shale patch at a profit with WTI at $31 per barrel. With WTI now trading at below $24 a barrel, the number of unprofitable wells has increased substantially. One company has already asked oilfield service providers to slash the prices of their products and services by as much as a quarter and with oil in free fall, more are likely to follow.

In Texas, people are bracing for major job losses in the Eagle Ford play, the San Antonio Express reported this week. The daily cited energy analyst Paige Meyer from CFRA Research, who noted the situation was unprecedented.

Related: Oil Plunges As Saudis Boost Exports To Record High

“We have never seen this before — to have a demand shock and a supply shock at the same time,” Meyer told San Antonio Express.

Indeed, this time the odds are stacked high against the oil industry. The coronavirus outbreak that was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and that is prompting border closures, states of emergency, and travel bans has combined with the oil price war that broke out earlier this month between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The combination has added enormous pressure to an industry that has already been having problems with investors looking for higher and more sustainable returns and a rising and increasingly hostile opposition against the core business of that industry from governments and activist groups demanding that oil companies stop doing what they were set up to do, which is to produce oil.

According to Meyer, as many as 21 U.S. oil companies had announced spending cuts of an average of 40 percent for the year. The spending cuts mean idling drilling rigs and with them, the crews that service them. The more the industry is squeezed by the unprofitable wells and the lack of cash—many companies are generating negative cash flows and have been doing so even before the oil price slumped this month—the more jobs will go.

One silver lining is that some companies at least might limit the job losses thanks to cash from oil hedging. Rystad Energy reported recently that 30 companies accounting for 38 percent of total U.S. production this year had hedged their output at an average price floor of $56 a barrel. This, according to the Norwegian consultancy, would make for hedging gains of some $10.5 billion if WTI stays below $40 for the rest of the year and even $17 billion if the U.S. benchmark trades at an average of $25 a barrel this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

How 'Smart Water' Could Revolutionize Shale
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

 Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com