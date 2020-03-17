Oil Plunges As Saudis Boost Exports To Record High

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 26.95 -1.75 -6.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 30.41 -1.28 -4.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 1.769 -0.084 -4.53%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 25.40 -2.88 -10.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 30.63 -3.50 -10.25%
Graph up Urals 2 days 30.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.11 -2.76 -8.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 29.11 -2.76 -8.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 29.42 -4.21 -12.52%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 24.19 +0.61 +2.59%
Chart Natural Gas 45 mins 1.769 -0.084 -4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 31.36 -2.62 -7.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 32.39 -2.81 -7.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 18.67 -6.96 -27.16%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 42.93 -0.32 -0.74%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 28.58 -3.70 -11.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 29.42 -4.21 -12.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 29.42 -4.21 -12.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 29.40 -4.16 -12.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 30.63 -3.50 -10.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.86 -1.48 -9.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 13.30 -3.03 -18.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 29.55 -3.03 -9.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 29.10 -3.03 -9.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 24.45 -3.03 -11.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 18.70 -3.03 -13.94%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 18.70 -3.03 -13.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 22.95 -3.03 -11.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 27.70 -3.03 -9.86%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 19.20 -3.03 -13.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.11 -2.76 -8.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 25.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 19.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 32.72 -0.75 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 22.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 26.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 26.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 25.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 19.00 -3.00 -13.64%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 34.18 -3.78 -9.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 13 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 20 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 1 hour Did the Federal Reserve blow it with their Sunday announcement?
  • 1 hour Crude Oil Tug of Price War Between U.S. Russia and Saudi Arabia
  • 4 hours The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 38 mins COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 18 hours Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 1 day Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 4 hours Rip. S&P.
  • 17 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 day Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 1 day MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak

Breaking News:

Surprise Inventory Draw Fails To Move Oil Markets

Alt Text

The Most Destructive Oil Price Crash In History?

Crashing oil prices and a…

Alt Text

Morgan Stanley Slashes Brent Oil Forecast To $30

Morgan Stanley further cut its…

Alt Text

The Countries Hit Hardest By The Oil Price War

The oil market meltdown will…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Plunges As Saudis Boost Exports To Record High

By Tom Kool - Mar 17, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Exports

After having instructed Aramco to boost production to unseen levels, Saudi Arabia now plans to boost oil exports in May to a record 10 million barrels per day, causing oil prices to fall once again.

In order to achieve this level of exports, the Kingdom is trying to reduce its domestic consumption, which it expects to replace with natural gas from the Fadhili gas plant. 

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday claiming that “Saudi Arabia will utilize the gas produced from the Fadhili gas plant to compensate for around 250,000 barrels a day of domestic oil consumption, which will enable the Kingdom to increase its crude exports during the coming few months to exceed 10 million barrels a day,”.

Saudi Arabia may struggle to free up more crude oil for exports in the next couple of months as power consumption is set to increase during the hottest months of the year in the country (May to September). According to the EIA, in 2018, Saudi Arabia reported burning an average of 0.4 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil for power generation, the lowest amount since at least 2009. Related: Is The Oil Price Crash Good For Renewable Energy?

In the meantime, natural gas consumption has been rising steadily since 2009, and is expected to rise this decade.

Saudi

Riyadh has made a 180-degree turn in the last two weeks, after its proposal to deepen the OPEC+ output cut deal by 1.5 million bpd got rejected by Moscow, which despite the gloomy demand picture in oil markets saw no reason to make additional production cuts.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to flood an already woefully oversupplied market has effectively started an oil price war in which Riyadh is aiming to squeeze any competition out of core markets such as Europe and Asia. The Kingdom followed up on its threat to flood the markets with oil by chartering as many as 31 supertankers to ship the extra crude.

In the last couple of days, Aramco has offered their Arab Light and Arab Heavy blends for between $25 and $28 dollar per barrel in Europe, and today’s announcement to increase exports to 10 million bpd could send prices even lower.

This scorched earth tactic from Saudi Arabia is quite surprising, given the fact that the Kingdom has consistently overcomplied with its OPEC+ production quota, which saw its total crude exports fall below 7 million barrels per day in January/February.

As the pain for oil exporters continues to increase, it is unlikely that Saudi Arabia nor Russia will unilaterally take action to once again cut production, as neither of them will want to be seen to have lost the oil price war.

Bob McNally, former energy advisor for President George W. Bush and founder of Rapidan Group was quoted by CNBC as saying that “National prestige is involved here, honor is involved and political power is involved. And political leaders will suffer costs in a war if they believe they are pursuing a greater and more important aim,”.

With none of the parties planning to return to the negotiating table, what is next for oil?

Related: Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Most likely, prices are set to fall further until most high-cost producers are squeezed out of the market, or at least until either Riyadh or Moscow can claim some sort of victory by inflicting sufficient damage to opponents.

In the short term, this will likely mean that both Saudi Arabia and Russia and even the UAE will continue to flood the market, or even talk them down in case they cannot free up more oil for exports and that oil prices will fall into the lower $20s, or below.

In its second price forecast in less than two weeks, investment bank Goldman Sachs slashed its price outlook for WTI to just $22 per barrel in Q2, while cutting its outlook for Brent oil to just $20 per barrel.

Goldman cited the combination of the Covid-19 oil demand shock and the price war as the reason for its lower forecast. The bank also believes that oil is likely to stay lower for longer as it will take a long time for inventories to come down again.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

How Coronavirus Is Saving Lives

Next Post

The Oil Price Collapse Is Far From Over
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Saudi Arabia Strikes Back At Russia In Key Oil Market

Saudi Arabia Strikes Back At Russia In Key Oil Market

 Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com