Only 5 Shale Drillers Are Still Profitable At $31 Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.49 +2.36 +7.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.89 +2.53 +7.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.919 +0.141 +7.93%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 5 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.919 +0.141 +7.93%
Graph down Marine 2 days 32.79 -15.79 -32.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 34.86 -15.46 -30.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 28.58 -9.30 -24.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.68 -13.66 -29.48%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 35.97 -10.44 -22.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 36.93 -9.14 -19.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.12 +2.25 +12.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 15.73 -10.15 -39.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 31.98 -10.15 -24.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 31.53 -10.15 -24.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 26.88 -10.15 -27.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 25.38 -10.15 -28.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 30.13 -10.15 -25.20%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 21.63 -10.15 -31.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
  • 4 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 7 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 9 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 12 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 4 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 13 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 15 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 17 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 19 hours When to Add?
  • 2 hours Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 13 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 9 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 19 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 23 hours What's the end affect of virus on China. Banking crisis ?
  • 18 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Oil Price War Could Wreak Havoc On Eurasian Economies

A Risky Bet On Crude Oil

A Risky Bet On Crude Oil

Russia Won’t Accept Additional 1.2 Million Bpd Output Cut

Russia Won’t Accept Additional 1.2 Million Bpd Output Cut

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Only 5 Shale Drillers Are Still Profitable At $31 Oil

By Irina Slav - Mar 10, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT Haynesville

Most shale oil wells drilled in the United States are unprofitable at current oil prices, Rystad Energy has warned. The Norwegian consultancy said, as quoted by Bloomberg, that drilling new wells would be loss-making for more than 100 companies.

Just five shale drillers—Exxon, Chevron, Occidental, and Crownquest—can drill new wells at a profit at $31 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate.

The problem is the nature of shale oil wells: while quick to start production and expand it, they are also quick to run out of oil, so drillers need to keep drilling new ones to maintain production, which is what U.S. shale patch players have been doing for years. However, this has affected investor returns, Bloomberg notes, and now it is affecting spending plans.

“Companies should not be burning capital to be keeping the production base at an unsustainable level,” Tom Loughrey from shale oil data company Friezo Loughrey Oil Well Partners LLC told Bloomberg. “This is swing production -- and that means you’re going to have to swing down.”

The situation is more positive for drilled but uncompleted wells, according to Rystad. The consultancy said yesterday that as much as 80 percent of DUCs in the U.S. shale patch have a breakeven price of less than $25 per barrel of WTI. Yet this is dangerously close to current prices.

If nobody blinks in this supply war, prices may have to go this low in order to properly reduce production and get supply-demand back in balance,” Rystad’s head of shale research, Artem Abramov, said in the news release.

“This could turn out to be one of the greatest shocks ever faced by the oil industry, as coronavirus containment measures will add to the headache of producers fighting for market share. And OPEC has clearly stated that it won’t be coming to the rescue in the second quarter of 2020,” he also said. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

