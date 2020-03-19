How Chevron Could Win Big On “The Worst Oil Deal Ever”

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.51 +4.68 +22.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 29.93 +3.24 +12.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 16.62 -6.63 -28.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 2 days 24.65 -2.75 -10.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 18.78 -5.41 -22.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 28.54 -2.00 -6.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 29.77 -2.14 -6.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 14.61 -3.87 -20.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 38.13 -4.89 -11.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.68 -4.73 -16.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 23.99 -4.89 -16.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.39 +4.73 +54.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.430 -6.120 -52.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.68 -6.12 -22.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 21.23 -6.12 -22.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.58 -6.12 -26.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 15.08 -6.12 -28.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.83 -6.12 -23.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 11.33 -6.12 -35.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 27.73 -1.57 -5.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 14.32 -6.58 -31.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.85 -6.58 -20.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 1 hour Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 22 mins French Doctor treats 24 Covad-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and gets great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months
  • 34 mins Rip. S&P.
  • 1 hour Cure for ChinaVirus/Coronavirus/Clovid 19 ?
  • 28 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 20 hours Oil biz 2020 and beyond
  • 11 hours trump to issue massive wealth transfer policy
  • 19 hours Hong Kong Pharma Company developed a Covad-19 Vaccine. The CCP trying to take credit. Human trials in Wuhan start today.
  • 23 hours COVID-19 Bailing out Bankers
  • 9 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.

Breaking News:

European Gas Demand Growth To Crash On 'Lockdown' Fears

Alt Text

Oil Plunges As Saudis Boost Exports To Record High

Saudi Arabia has escalated the…

Alt Text

New Solid-State Battery Tech Promises 500-Mile Range EV 

Researchers from Samsung have created…

Alt Text

Iraq Desperate For OPEC Action As Oil Prices Crash

Iraq, one of the oil-producing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Chevron Could Win Big On “The Worst Oil Deal Ever”

By Robert Rapier - Mar 19, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Chevron Deal

Last week someone commented to me that Chevron could now buy Occidental Petroleum cheaper than it offered to acquire Anadarko.

There is an element of truth to the statement, but it is complicated by Occidental’s debt. So let’s review the numbers.

Eleven months ago, Chevron attempted to buy Anadarko in the sixth-largest oil and gas deal in history. The deal would have given Anadarko $33 billion, and it would have assumed Anadarko’s $17 billion debt for a total cost to Chevron of $50 billion.

Occidental then entered the bidding, ultimately offering to pay 78 percent in cash and 22 percent in stock in a transaction valued at $57 billion. In my opinion, this price would have destroyed the cost synergies Chevron had targeted with their original offer, so I wrote an article urging Chevron to walk away from the deal. The ultimately did, collecting a $1 billion breakup fee from Anadarko in the process.

The offer from Occidental was accepted, and Occidental’s share price has been in free-fall ever since.

Prior to making the offer last May, Occidental had a market capitalization of just under $50 billion. Today, Occidental has a market capitalization of under $13 billion. Thus, at least in theory, Chevron could start buying Occidental shares on the open market and potentially acquire a majority of the combined company — Occidental plus Anadarko — for a fraction of what they were willing to pay for just Anadarko.

However, it’s a little more complicated than that. For example, Chevron would have to announce their intention, and that would potentially drive Occidental’s share price higher.

So perhaps they could just make Occidental an offer. If Occidental’s current market capitalization is $13 billion, maybe it would make sense to offer them $50 billion — the original offer to acquire just Anadarko.

But if Chevron were to simply make an offer to acquire Occidental, the debt would be a potential issue. We can see this by comparing the enterprise value of Occidental a year ago to its value today. The enterprise value calculation includes the market capitalization plus the current debt, which an acquiring company would need to assume.

Related: April Could Be Worst Month Ever For Oil

A year ago, Occidental’s enterprise value was $54 billion. Today, its enterprise value is $80 billion. That is a result of the massive increase in debt Occidental took on as a result of the acquisition.

Part of that debt was the issuance of $10 billion of preferred stock to Warren Buffett, which earns his company an 8 percent dividend. Last week Occidental announced a steep dividend cut to preserve cash in the wake of the collapse in oil prices, but Buffett still gets his 8 percent.

Thus, on the surface, it might appear that Chevron (or any other major oil and gas company) could nab Occidental for a fraction of its market value a year ago. In reality, Occidental’s liabilities of nearly $80 billion (versus $22.5 billion a year earlier) would probably be a major obstacle in getting a deal done.

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Could Crash To $10 As World Runs Out Of Storage

Next Post

How 'Smart Water' Could Revolutionize Shale
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

 Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com