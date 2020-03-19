How 'Smart Water' Could Revolutionize Shale

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.51 +4.68 +22.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 29.93 +3.24 +12.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 16.62 -6.63 -28.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 2 days 24.65 -2.75 -10.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 18.78 -5.41 -22.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 28.54 -2.00 -6.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 29.77 -2.14 -6.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 14.61 -3.87 -20.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 38.13 -4.89 -11.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.68 -4.73 -16.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 23.99 -4.89 -16.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.39 +4.73 +54.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.430 -6.120 -52.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.68 -6.12 -22.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 21.23 -6.12 -22.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.58 -6.12 -26.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 15.08 -6.12 -28.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.83 -6.12 -23.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 11.33 -6.12 -35.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 27.73 -1.57 -5.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 14.32 -6.58 -31.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.85 -6.58 -20.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 1 hour Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 22 mins French Doctor treats 24 Covad-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and gets great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months
  • 34 mins Rip. S&P.
  • 1 hour Cure for ChinaVirus/Coronavirus/Clovid 19 ?
  • 28 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 20 hours Oil biz 2020 and beyond
  • 11 hours trump to issue massive wealth transfer policy
  • 19 hours Hong Kong Pharma Company developed a Covad-19 Vaccine. The CCP trying to take credit. Human trials in Wuhan start today.
  • 23 hours COVID-19 Bailing out Bankers
  • 9 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.

Breaking News:

European Gas Demand Growth To Crash On 'Lockdown' Fears

Alt Text

The Harsh Truth About Emissions Reduction

Oil supermajor Eni surprised the…

Alt Text

Russia Sees Oil & Gas Income Fall By Almost $40 Billion

Russia’s Finance Minister Siluanov  said…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Is Now Truly A Global Market

The natural gas trade is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How 'Smart Water' Could Revolutionize Shale

By Alex Kimani - Mar 19, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
shale

Conventional wisdom dictates that water and oil do not mix--at least for those of us who are not MIT engineers. But a new discovery could soon turn that clichéd expression on its head and give oil producers something to cheer about. 

Scientists at Rice University’s Brown School of Engineering have successfully demonstrated that microscopic saltwater droplets can emulsify crude oil when done in the right proportions and conditions, something that could have huge ramifications for the shale industry.

Understanding how the two seemingly immiscible liquids combine could lead to cheaper enhanced oil recovery (EOR) compared to currently used chemicals and methods is the key here.

Chemical and biological engineer Sibani Lisa Biswal and her colleagues have put their time into trying to characterize various rock, water, and crude types to determine what works and what does not.

It turns out the magical ‘smart water’ that could revolutionize the shale industry is cheap and plentiful seawater.

More Productive Wells

Biswal and her team confirmed that oil wells are more productive when the right salt concentration is carefully matched to both the crude oil and the rock, sandstone or carbonate formation. 

If you get the three components right, the low-salinity brine is able to create emulsion droplets in the crude oil and also improve the wettability of the rock formation. Rock wettability determines how easily it will release its oil treasures.

The scientists’ smoking gun came from offshore wells in the North Sea. 

Oil companies there discovered that oil recovery was surprisingly good when they injected seawater, which naturally has low salinity. However, research on the subject has been limited because, as Co-lead author Jin Song has revealed, researchers tend to focus on the effects of brine and ignore those of oil when looking into the effects of low-salinity water.

Not all brines will work, though. Related: Oil Plunges As Saudis Boost Exports To Record High
 In a test involving two brines--one with a quarter of the salinity of seawater and another with high-salinity--on Indiana limestone cores against six crude oils from the Middle East, Gulf of Mexico and Southeast Asia as well as a seventh sample with added asphaltene, the scientists found that low-salinity enhanced water droplets emulsifying in crude while high-salinity brine actively inhibited the process.

The implications could be huge for the industry.

The industry standard usually involves using surfactants--aka soap--to loosen oil in a reservoir. But these chemicals can be prohibitively expensive--so much so that drillers will usually prefer to abandon wells when the easily recoverable oil runs out. Unfortunately, doing this can mean leaving as much as 75% of the available oil in the ground.

Thankfully, the new findings suggest that by just changing the salt concentration to modify the composition of the brine, you can enjoy the same benefits as using expensive detergents.

Related: Giant LNG Projects Face Coronavirus Death Or Delay

Brine: The Real Deal

In recent years, brine has become the go-to fluid for shale drillers with the new discovery set to add to its growing credentials.

While oil- and water--based drilling fluids are effective, they are controversial due to concerns about environmental degradation. Brine, on the other hand, provides manifold benefits including being more environmentally friendly, less corrosive to drilling tools and offers excellent penetration rates in varying rock formations. For instance, water-based muds are likely to cause clay swelling while brine-based ones reduce the chances of this happening. Formate brines--a type of brine commonly used in shale drilling--has excellent properties that make it ideal for horizontal drilling including superior ability to stabilize shale and protect polymers at high temperatures; high lubricity, non-toxic and readily biodegradable.

With oil prices so low, every dollar saved can mean the difference between living to see another oil boom or going under. With an ominous prediction by Oilprice.com’s Nick Cunningham that the oil price collapse could bankrupt 50% of U.S. shale producers, Biswal and Co. might soon have their hands full.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

How Chevron Could Win Big On “The Worst Oil Deal Ever”
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

 Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com