U.S. Oil Companies See Production Decline

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.15 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.90 -0.06 -0.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.348 +0.166 +7.61%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 43.44 -0.48 -1.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.55 +0.50 +1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.23 -0.34 -0.84%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.348 +0.166 +7.61%
Graph up Marine 2 days 43.98 +0.43 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.41 +0.52 +1.18%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.42 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.68 -0.31 -0.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.63 -0.12 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.38 -0.21 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.39 -0.22 -0.74%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.34 -0.43 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 41.24 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 42.64 -0.43 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 38.29 -0.43 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 38.44 -0.43 -1.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.59 -0.43 -1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.24 -0.43 -1.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.75 -0.25 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 32.50 -0.25 -0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.91 +0.92 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 36.92 -0.43 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.43 -1.04%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.43 -1.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.75 -0.25 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -5.34 -11.26%
China’s Diesel Demand Set To Jump To Record This Year

The IEA has cut its…

Robinhood investors are an increasingly…

U.S. oil producers have started…

U.S. Oil Companies See Production Decline

By Editorial Dept - Aug 14, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
1. Gold rally comes to “explosive end”

- The gold rally came to an “explosive end” this week, as Commerzbank described it. Gold lost 6 percent on Tuesday, the largest single-day loss since 2013.

- Silver prices plunged by 15 percent, the largest decline since 2008.

- But the rally may not entirely be over. After a historic bust in 2013, “it took nearly seven years for prices to regain their previous levels,” Commerzbank said. “No such prolonged period is likely this time, however.”

- The reason is that the fundamentals favor gold and silver – negative real interest rates, an unprecedented increase in the money supply and skyrocketing debt. The chance of an interest rate increase in the near-future is nil.

2. U.S. oil production declines from a few companies

- The U.S. accounted for 30 percent of the global quarter-on-quarter decline in oil output in Q2, with production falling by 2.36 mb/d, according to Standard Chartered.

- But the bulk of U.S. oil production declines has come from a surprisingly small number of companies. “50% of the decline in the sample came from the first 3 companies and 80% of the decline from the first 10,” Standard Chartered said.

- The top 3 include EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR).

- With companies bringing supply back online, U.S. liquids output could rise…

