Trees: An Overlooked Source of Renewable Power

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 107.5 +0.50 +0.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.6 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.706 +0.406 +5.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 3.881 +0.026 +0.67%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.354 -0.027 -0.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 1 min 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.354 -0.027 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.7 +3.48 +3.40%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.5 +3.37 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 140 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 5 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 92.73 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 92.28 +2.13 +2.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.5 +2.13 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.8 +2.13 +2.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.7 +2.13 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 101.8 +2.13 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.8 +2.13 +2.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.9 +2.13 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.5 +2.13 +2.02%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 102.1 +2.13 +2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 97.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 112.4 +2.97 +2.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 102.2 +1.26 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 115.7 +2.70 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours Ukraine gas
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 18 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 5 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 2 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 12 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

German Industry Fears Immediate Russian Gas Ban

OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts

OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts

The oil industry is being…

2 ETFs To Bet On Amid Wild Uncertainty And Volatility

2 ETFs To Bet On Amid Wild Uncertainty And Volatility

Runaway inflation, Russia’s war, sanctions,…

Demand Destruction May Kick In After Lithium Price Explosion

Demand Destruction May Kick In After Lithium Price Explosion

Following a five hundred percent…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trees: An Overlooked Source of Renewable Power

By Robert Rapier - Apr 18, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Woody biomass is one of the more controversial renewable energy resources, but the downsides may be overblown
  • Managed forests could emerge as a promising source of renewable energy.
  • Unlike other short-rotation crops used for biomass feedstock, trees are actually more sustainable over time. 
Join Our Community

One of the more controversial renewable energy resources is woody biomass, such as trees. It shouldn’t be, because biomass can be a highly sustainable resource if it is properly managed. I lived in Hawaii for five years, where I worked for a company that managed forests (among other things). I was sometimes asked to give talks at the local high school about energy and sustainability. During one talk, a student said “I heard you were going to cut down all the trees.”

At that moment, I realized that her view of forestry was much the same as my own view of forestry while growing up in Weyerhaeuser country in Oklahoma. Back then I viewed foresters as people who cut down trees, and I associated them with clearcutting.

Sustainable Biomass

My views have changed a lot since then, because I have a better understanding of what foresters do. Foresters manage forests. With a managed forest, sometimes that means you harvest the trees like you would harvest any other crop. But managing a forest also entails replacing what you cut down.

When considering biomass as a source of energy, there are many potential pitfalls. Some forms of biomass are heavy users of nutrients, and as such the fertilization requirements can be high. This can imply high fossil fuel inputs to produce the fertilizer and a higher risk of soil depletion. Also, some crops are heavy users of water.

Trees are different. During the first 10 years or so of their lives, they generate biomass at the rate of 7-10 bone-dry tons per acre per year. You may see some other biomass sources that claim yields that high, but those were almost certainly achieved with fertilizer and plenty of water.

But there is an even more compelling reason to utilize trees. Unlike most of the short-rotation crops that are sometimes discussed as feedstock for fuel production, trees can actually improve the quality and health of the soil.

What happens is that trees can bring up nutrients from the subsoil and concentrate them in the leaves and bark. This ends up falling back to the soil and adding to the organic material in the soil. Depending on the type of tree you use, managed forests can provide fuel while improving soil quality.

Recycling Carbon  

Of course, a key question is the carbon footprint of using trees for fuel. Trees that are combusted for power release carbon dioxide recently sequestered by the tree.

During the cycle of growing and subsequently burning the tree, the net inventory of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere doesn’t change. This is different than burning coal, for example, which releases ancient carbon dioxide and increases the net inventory of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

In reality, there are additional factors that impact the carbon balance of wood-to-energy schemes. Tree roots, for example, sequester additional carbon below the soil. In some cases, those roots can last for decades, tying up carbon beyond what was in the usable part of the tree.

On the other side of the equation are any energy inputs it took to grow, transport, and convert the tree into a usable form, like pellets. However, a life cycle analysis (LCA) can sort out the various inputs and outputs and calculate a carbon footprint.

How Trees Stack Up

Fortunately, this has been done. Enviva Inc. is a publicly-traded Maryland-based company and the world’s largest producer of sustainable wood pellets. These pellets are primarily used to displace coal in European coal-fired power plants.

In 2019, one of Enviva’s largest shareholders asked independent research firm Boundless Impact Research and Analytics to review wood pellet energy's sustainability and carbon impact. Boundless used current peer-reviewed literature on the greenhouse gas (GHG) impacts of wood pellets to create an LCA of GHG emissions from the wood pellet supply chain. They compared the carbon footprint of wood pellets to other fuels like coal and natural gas.

Related: 2 ETFs To Bet On Amid Wild Uncertainty And Volatility

The report is available here, but there were a number of important findings. Notably, the report highlighted that wood-based bioenergy can complement intermittent resources like wind and solar power with firm energy. This is often done today with fast-cycling natural gas power plants, but wood pellets can achieve this at a fraction of the carbon footprint.

Energy

Source: Enviva Inc.

Coal has a greenhouse gas intensity of 1.00 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalents per kilowatt-hour (kWH) of electricity produced. Combined-cycle (CC) natural gas was significantly better at 0.44 kgCO2e/kWh.

But electricity produced from sustainable wood pellets had a carbon intensity of only 0.13 kgCO2e/kWh – 87% lower than coal and 70% lower than natural gas for the full life cycle. When used in a combined heat and power (CHP) application, the carbon footprint for wood pellets dropped to 0.06 kgCO2e/kWh.

 These factors were a major driver behind the European Commission’s 2020 climate and energy plan. Because it recognized that bioenergy could be sustainable and help Europe meet its carbon emissions targets, this plan helped create a booming wood pellet trade by companies like Enviva in Europe. 

So, trees can be an ideal source of renewable energy if they are properly managed. Besides providing fuel and reducing carbon emissions, they can perform an important function of recycling nutrients from the subsoil to the topsoil. The trees that are cut down can be replanted. This is distinctly different from – and should not be confused with – using trees from rainforests or old-growth forests.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Fed Is Walking A Tightrope Between Recovery And Recession
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High
Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate
Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build
Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price

Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com