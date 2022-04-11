Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.0 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 96.06 +2.58 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 3.021 +0.018 +0.60%

Graph down Marine 19 hours 97.53 -0.50 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 99.36 -0.37 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 97.69 -1.90 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 133 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 100.5 -2.25 -2.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 99.15 -1.98 -1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.0 +0.90 +0.90%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 84.55 +2.33 +2.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 84.16 +2.23 +2.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 100.4 +2.23 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 98.66 +2.23 +2.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 96.56 +2.23 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 93.71 +2.23 +2.44%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 93.71 +2.23 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 95.81 +2.23 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 99.36 +2.23 +2.30%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 94.01 +2.23 +2.43%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.1 -0.20 -0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 88.24 -3.97 -4.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 107.0 +2.23 +2.13%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Oil Sands Financing From Canadian Banks Doubles

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 11, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Oil sands saw a 51-percent jump in financing between 2020 and 2021.
  • Bank financing for 30 top oil sands production companies and six key oil sands pipeline companies increased their lending in 2021 by nearly $9 billion.
  • The 60 largest banks in the world poured as much as $742 billion in fossil fuel financing in 2021 alone
Despite pledges of net-zero portfolios, Canadian banks doubled their funding for Canada’s oil sands production and related projects to $16.8 billion last year, according to data from a recent report by environmental groups crunched by the Financial Times.

Bank financing for 30 top oil sands production companies and six key oil sands pipeline companies increased their lending in 2021 by nearly $9 billion, according to the data, compiled by FT.

Between 2016, the year after the Paris Agreement was signed, and 2021, the major Canadian banks financed Canadian oil sands projects with the most money, the report from Oil Change International, Rainforest Action Network, BankTrack, Indigenous Environmental Network, Reclaim Finance, Sierra Club, and Urgewald showed.

Overall in all 60 banks—not only Canadian—examined by the report, oil sands saw a 51-percent jump in financing between 2020 and 2021, to $23.3 billion, the report showed. The biggest jump in tar sands financing last year came from Canadian banks RBC and TD.

“RBC was the worst banker of tar sands in 2021,” the report said.

“Canadian banks continue to be overrepresented in the dirty dozen top fossil banks since the Paris Agreement, with RBC, Scotiabank, and TD all in the top 12. Remarkably, this trio, plus Bank of Montreal and CIBC, all increased their fossil fuel financing from 2020 to 2021,” the report reads.

Between 2016 and 2021, TD financed oil sands with a total of $27.454 billion, with $5.424 billion in 2021 alone. TD has been the biggest financier of oil sands since 2016, followed closely by RBC, which poured $27.445 billion into the financing of oil sands, including $5.445 billion in 2021, according to the report. Another Canadian bank, CIBC, was third with $13.682 billion in financing for oil sands since 2016, and JP Morgan Chase was fourth with $10.879 billion.

Overall, the report found that the 60 largest banks in the world poured as much as $742 billion in fossil fuel financing in 2021 alone.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


