Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 98.26 +2.23 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 102.8 +2.20 +2.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 6.278 -0.081 -1.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 3.318 +0.050 +1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 3.132 +0.092 +3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 96.06 +2.58 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.132 +0.092 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 98.03 +0.85 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 99.73 +0.67 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 99.59 +2.64 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 130 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 102.7 +1.98 +1.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 101.1 +1.26 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.22 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 81.93 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 98.18 -0.20 -0.20%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 96.43 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 94.33 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 93.58 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 97.13 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 91.78 -0.20 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 105.3 -3.62 -3.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 92.21 +2.23 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.8 -0.20 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 7 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 hours "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 4 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 1 day How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 3 days US oil facts
  • 7 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?

Breaking News:

Gasoline Subsidy To Cost Nigeria 10 Times More Than Budgeted

Soaring Energy Prices And Stimulus: A Toxic Cocktail

Soaring Energy Prices And Stimulus: A Toxic Cocktail

Governments are looking to ease…

U.S. Natural Gas Price Jumps Above $6

U.S. Natural Gas Price Jumps Above $6

The U.S. benchmark natural gas…

Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

Consumers are becoming increasingly stressed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof

By Alex Kimani - Apr 08, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Oil prices have dominated headlines in recent weeks, but the most dramatic action has been happening in a hidden corner of the market.
  • Distillate fuel prices are breaking records left and right.
  • High fuel prices could ultimately erode global demand for crude oil.
Join Our Community

The oil price rally has really cooled down over the past two weeks, with oil prices declining to levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Brent oil (CO1:COM) prices fell ~2% Thursday to trade below $100/b, while the price for a barrel of Brent for June 2022 delivery has fallen from $127/b one month ago to $99/b today. Pandemic-related lockdowns in Shanghai, slowing U.S. oil demand growth, and a historic strategic petroleum reserve release have all contributed to the selloff. Interestingly, medium-term prices have hardly budged as near-term oil prices have fallen by over 20%, indicating a still-bullish longer-term outlook.

That said, whereas it's crude markets that have been hogging the limelight, the most dramatic action in global oil markets has been happening in a more hidden corner of the market: distillate fuels.

The price of diesel and jet fuel in Europe hit a record in early March amid unusually tight supplies. Both commodities have since pared some of their gains, but refiners are still making a killing.

Indeed, in another sign of impending distillate fuel shortages, jet fuel traded at ~$320/b in New York on Monday ($7.61/g), a massive ~$200+ premium to crude feedstock prices. The jet fuel premium is currently ~10x larger than any premium seen in the past 30yrs. 

High Fuel Margins To Last

There's a good chance that high fuel prices will ultimately lead to demand destruction. However, Goldman Sachs says distillate fuel demand is likely to remain strong and margins to remain high due to these factors:

  • Diesel and jet fuel stocks are at historic lows, and seasonally-adjusted inventory draws are large and accelerating.
  • Jet fuel consumption is poised to accelerate into summer with a return to international travel.
  • High natural gas prices will lead to "gas-to-oil" switching in Europe and Asia.
  • The Russia / Ukraine war will reduce distillate supply, as Russia exports ~900kb/d of diesel fuel and ~900kb/d of residual feedstocks, which are largely upgraded into diesel by European and Chinese refiners.
  • Refinery operating costs are increasing, particularly in Europe.

In fact, Goldman sees current record margins sustaining through at least year end. In the U.S., names like Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR), Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC )and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stand to benefit from higher refining margins while in Europe, Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY) is most exposed. 

Meanwhile, during its Q1 earnings preview, Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) mentioned improving refining margins, with indicators nearly doubling quarter over quarter.

Falling Russian Exports

 

Another reason to be bullish about fuel margins: falling Russian exports.

Russia is a key source of distillate fuel for Europe and the world. Shortly after the war began, BP Plc (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) stopped selling spot diesel in Germany. Last week, Argentina’s YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) cited diesel "scarcity" in the seaborne market. Jet fuel margins in New York harbor rose to $200/b earlier in the week, a ten-fold increase from historic averages.

Attempts to measure the impact of self sanctioning on Russian exports have seen mixed results, with some studies suggesting that exports have largely continued to flow unchanged while others say they could have declined by as much as 3.0mb/d. Thus far, the only measurable impact on exports has come from a terminal outage—a terminal that primarily carries Kazakhstani crude to market.

So far, Russia's pivotal energy sector has been largely spared from sanctions. But damning evidence of serious war crimes coming from Ukraine suggests that Russia could very well face more severe sanctions, including a ban on its oil by European nations.

Related: Oil Rises As Videos Emerge Of Attack On Saudi Oil Facility

Since Russian forces withdrew from northern Ukraine, turning their assault on the south and east, grim images from the town of Bucha near Kyiv, including a mass grave and bound bodies of people shot at close range, have prompted international outrage.

Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered estimate that a move towards explicit EU sanctions on Russian oil imports would keep Russian output below 8.5mb/d for several years, good for a 3mb/d decline compared to pre-invasion levels,  and introduce further downside to already low expectations for Russian oil output. According to StanChart, the EU's most likely immediate measure--i.e., imposing sanctions on coal--will do little to placate member states and public opinion for a significant ratcheting up of the pressure on Russia.

Further, EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas would send a strong signal that Russian oil is unlikely to regain its former market in Europe for an extended period, if ever. EU sanctions will also likely increase the pressure on key countries, and particularly India, not to increase their imports from Russia above pre-invasion levels; up to now, part of the pushback from other users of Russian oil has been that they could not be expected to refrain from extra purchases if EU governments were not explicitly limiting their own use.

In other words, fuel margins might remain elevated for many months, if not years.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Price Jumps Above $6
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire
Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs

Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs
Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com