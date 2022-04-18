The Fed Is Walking A Tightrope Between Recovery And Recession

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 107.5 +0.53 +0.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.7 +0.95 +0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.712 +0.412 +5.64%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.885 +0.030 +0.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.348 -0.033 -0.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 1 min 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.348 -0.033 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.7 +3.48 +3.40%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.5 +3.37 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 140 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 5 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 92.73 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 92.28 +2.13 +2.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.5 +2.13 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.8 +2.13 +2.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.7 +2.13 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 101.8 +2.13 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.8 +2.13 +2.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.9 +2.13 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.5 +2.13 +2.02%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 102.1 +2.13 +2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 97.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 112.4 +2.97 +2.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 102.2 +1.26 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 115.7 +2.70 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours Ukraine gas
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 18 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 5 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 2 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 12 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

German Industry Fears Immediate Russian Gas Ban

Transportation Sector, Ridesharing Slammed By High Fuel Prices

Transportation Sector, Ridesharing Slammed By High Fuel Prices

Rising fuel prices along with…

China And The U.S. Are Battling For Influence Over Iraqi Oil

China And The U.S. Are Battling For Influence Over Iraqi Oil

The recent decision by the…

Yergin: Europe Gears Up To Sanction Russian Energy Supplies

Yergin: Europe Gears Up To Sanction Russian Energy Supplies

Europe could start to sanction…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Fed Is Walking A Tightrope Between Recovery And Recession

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 18, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • All eyes are on the Federal Reserve as inflation continues to tick upwards.
  • The Federal Reserve runs the risk of increasing interest rates “too much, too soon”. 
  • Analysts fear a potential recession if the Federal Reserve does not tread carefully.
Join Our Community

Of late, all talk related to the US economy seems focused on inflation. And while the Fed has continually issued statements regarding interest rates, the organization seems split on how to proceed. Moreover, concerns are rising that too much intervention too soon could actually push the economy into a recession next year. In the meantime, it’s worth exploring whether these recession fears have any real merit.

“What’s that I hear? A recession?” It’s hard to wrap one’s head around. After all, the economy is booming. Just look at the labor market. Demand for workers is so high it has had a more negative effect on growth than the global supply chain crisis. What’s more, isn’t the dwindling inventory of raw materials a sure sign demand is outstripping supply?

Well, yes. However, a recent Financial Times comment piece suggested that these may just be lagging indicators and that it’s time to take another look at those supply-side constraints.

Supply is Showing Signs of Normalization

A recent study by Bank of America highlighted a raft of trucking, rail, and delivery companies currently reporting rapidly declining prices and increasing capacity. Around the world, container demand and rates have been softening for weeks. Sure, the lockdowns in Shanghai have caused a severe spike in vessels moored offshore. However, port handling in nearby cities like Ningbo and Tianjin is progressing normally.

In the West, ocean shipping activity has moderated quite a bit. Vessel queues are dwindling quickly in both LA and Long Beach. This is perhaps because inventory levels are well past the point where panic buying could affect them. In many instances, inventories are above pre-pandemic levels.

Airfreight, meanwhile, remains extremely tight. In fact, the ongoing China COVID lockdowns may well lead to a temporary reversal of the easing we saw in Q1 come early Q2. Still, all in all, trends seem to indicate that the global logistics market is gradually getting its act together, albeit in fits and starts.

Recession Fears Hinge on Fed Intervention

All of this begs the question: how fast should the Fed be tightening things up, and are we at risk of doing “too much too soon?” That is, could hitting the recovery with a rapid series of rate increases cause us to overshoot the goal? If so, could that push a stuttering economy into a recessionary period? No matter who you ask, you’re not likely to get a fast answer.

Here at MetalMiner, we’re curious to know how well companies have managed to re-stock. We’d also like information on how current inventory levels compare with pre-pandemic levels. It’s likely some firms will be looking to carry higher inventory after the last two years of stock-outs. Indeed, the imperative for “just in case” has overtaken the discipline of “just in time.”

Clearly, some sectors are driven by a desire to “cash in” on rapidly rising prices rather than maintain a historically-set inventory level. Whatever the motivation, this would be a recipe for overstock should the steam suddenly come out of the market.

A Fragile Recovery is Recovery Nonetheless

Of course, MetalMiner is not calling a recession – certainly not yet. Almost all early indicators are showing signs of an economy nearing recovery, inflation or not. However, it’s worth acknowledging the recession fears that are currently imperiling aspects of that recovery. More importantly, it’s important to note that the risk of Fed overreaction remains a clear and present danger.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts

Next Post

Trees: An Overlooked Source of Renewable Power
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High
Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate
Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build
Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price

Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com