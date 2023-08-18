Traders Remain Cautious Amid Oil Price Volatility

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.29 +0.90 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.76 +0.64 +0.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.66 +0.47 +0.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.567 -0.054 -2.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 -0.004 -0.16%

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 627 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 80 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.75 +1.00 +1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

All Charts
Big Solar Slapped With Tariffs For Dodging China Duties

Cost-Effective Catalyst To Supercharge Green Hydrogen Production

Argonne National Laboratory developed an…

Gulf Allies Look To Invest In Pakistan’s Mining And Energy Projects

Saudi Arabia and the United…

Former Tesla Employees Raise $26 Billion For New Energy Startups

Executives who have co-founded Tesla…

Traders Remain Cautious Amid Oil Price Volatility

By Editorial Dept - Aug 18, 2023, 7:46 AM CDT
oil prices

After facing declines for three straight sessions, October West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices rebounded on Thursday. However, despite the greenback weakening and China's central bank pushing for economic recovery, the market is still poised to finish lower for the week. Key indicators reveal oil's volatile trajectory this week, impacted by multiple global factors.

OPEC+ and the Global Supply

The OPEC+ alliance, consisting of oil magnates like Saudi Arabia and Russia, remains influential in determining the supply landscape. Despite OPEC+ production cuts, the U.S. has seen a production surge. This dynamism potentially offers U.S. producers the chance to grasp a larger market share.

EIA Inventories and U.S. Dynamics

Recent EIA data suggests robust activity in the U.S. oil market. Crude oil inventories declined by nearly 6 million barrels last week, influenced by heightened exports and refining run rates. Refinery runs reached their pinnacle in January 2020, reflecting the urgency to satiate both domestic and international demand. Moreover, a substantial uptick in U.S. oil exports further depleted the stockpiles. Despite these depletions, U.S. crude production, at its peak since the pandemic's commencement, depicts the industry's resilience. Even with the rig count's recent dip, the production level remains impressive.

China's Economic Concerns

China's economic state is under scrutiny. With the property sector wavering and missed…

