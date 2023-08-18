Bullish Sentiment Is Fading In Oil Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.46 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.03 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.27 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.563 -0.058 -2.21%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.791 -0.030 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.791 -0.030 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

LNG Tanker Prices Soar Earlier Than Usual Ahead Of Winter

Former Tesla Employees Raise $26 Billion For New Energy Startups

Former Tesla Employees Raise $26 Billion For New Energy Startups

Executives who have co-founded Tesla…

Aramco’s Earnings: It May Get Worse

Aramco’s Earnings: It May Get Worse

Aramco’s Q2 net earnings came…

Saudi Aramco Tops Profit Chart, Leaving Tech Titans In Its Wake

Saudi Aramco Tops Profit Chart, Leaving Tech Titans In Its Wake

Saudi Aramco has reclaimed its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bullish Sentiment Is Fading In Oil Markets

By Michael Kern - Aug 18, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil

Bullish sentiment is fading slightly in oil markets despite the production cuts from OPEC+ and global inventories being tapped.

oil prices

Production

oil

oil

oil

oil

oil

oil

Friday, August 18, 2023

While backwardation in oil markets has reached the widest level since April and inventories are declining globally, the upside for crude oil prices is no longer as evident as it was a couple of weeks ago. The Federal Reserve minutes, showing Fed members divided over the need for further rate hikes, cooled down expectations of a soft landing, and China’s ongoing macroeconomic woes resurfaced again, seeing Brent edge lower week-on-week to $84 per barrel.

LNG Price Rally Is Up for Vote. As employees of Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG terminals offshore Australia begin their vote on industrial action, LNG prices in Asia and Europe might be up for a huge rally as an all-out strike could shut in 10% of global LNG supply. 

Australia LNG Strikes Looming Large. With 99% of offshore platform workers seeking industrial action, the NW Shelf liquefaction terminal operated by Australian oil producer Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) is getting increasingly closer to supply disruptions as unions bemoan lack of progress on wages. 

Energy Transfer Expands into New Basins. US midstream giant Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) agreed to buy rival company Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) for $7.1 billion including debt, boosting its gas-gathering capacity by 2 bcpfd and expanding into new frontiers such as the Powder Basin in Wyoming. 

Mexico Is Failing the War on Taps. Even though the Mexican government promised to fight back against illegal taps in fuel pipelines across the country, the midstream grid operated by national oil firm Pemex saw a 12% year-on-year increase in taps in H1 2023, soaring to 6,006 cases.  

Oxy Doubles Down on Carbon Capture. US oil producer Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) agreed to purchase Canadian direct carbon capture tech company Carbon Engineering for $1.1 billion, part of the oil giant's plan to build 100 direct air capture plants as the US government already promised grants.

Germany to Audit Finances of LNG Operator. The German government will look into the financial background of Deutsche ReGas, the private operator of two planned LNG terminals in northern Germany, as local authorities continue to oppose the plants on environmental grounds along the Baltic Sea coast. 

Congress Urges Biden to Get Iranian Tanker Discharge. A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is urging President Joe Biden to expedite the discharge of crude from an Iranian vessel seized in April as sanction enforcement, with the Suez Rajan tanker anchored near Galveston for almost three months.

Venezuela Fails to Curb Flaring. Despite pledges to clean up Lake Maracaibo and utilize more of the routinely flared gas, Venezuela’s increasing oil production has led to higher levels of flaring with PDVSA’s Monagas plant alone burning some 1.7 billion cubic feet per day, still lacking any means of processing. 

Kuwait Petchem Plant Fails to Spark Investor Interest. Having recently launched its 615,000 b/d Al Zour refinery, Kuwait was mulling the construction of an adjacent petrochemical plant, but an advisory study by Ernst & Young showed a lack of investor appetite amidst consistently weak petchem margins. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Citi Launches Huge Zinc Stock Gamble. US investment bank Citibank (NYSE:C) amassed large amounts of zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME), believed to be the mysterious 141,750 metric tons appearing this week in Singapore warehouses, just as prices dropped to $2,265/mt this week, down 35% since January.  

Chile’s Copper Champion Seeks Change. The world’s largest copper producer, Chile’s Codelco, is reportedly at risk of insolvency as cost overruns have inflated its debt to $19 billion currently and the company will have its third CEO in a year after the previous head resigned over weak copper output.

India Mulls Wheat Imports from Russia. According to Reuters, India is in advanced talks with Russia to import wheat at a discounted rate to curb food inflation in the country ahead of state and national elections next year, just as domestic wheat prices soared to a 15-month high in July. 

Key Stakeholder Can’t Finance Largest Oil Find of Decade. As the global upstream community heaps praise on the 6-billion-barrel Venus discovery offshore Namibia, Impact Oil & Gas, a key partner in the TotalEnergies-led (NYSE:TTE) project, said its development is way beyond its funding capacity and it would seek to sell its 20% stake.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China’s Oil Reserves Could Undermine OPEC+ Efforts To Tighten The Market
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com