China's Economic Woes Hurt Diesel Demand

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.30 +0.91 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.75 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.66 +0.47 +0.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.567 -0.054 -2.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.816 -0.006 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.816 -0.006 -0.19%

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 627 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 80 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.75 +1.00 +1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Big Solar Slapped With Tariffs For Dodging China Duties

South America Braces For Power Hike With Incoming El Niño

South America Braces For Power Hike With Incoming El Niño

El Niño's predicted return could…

Greek-Operated Tankers Ship Less Russian Crude Amid Rising Urals Prices

Greek-Operated Tankers Ship Less Russian Crude Amid Rising Urals Prices

Greek-operated tankers are cutting their…

China’s Oil Reserves Could Undermine OPEC+ Efforts To Tighten The Market

China's Oil Reserves Could Undermine OPEC+ Efforts To Tighten The Market

China’s high levels of crude…

China's Economic Woes Hurt Diesel Demand

By Editorial Dept - Aug 18, 2023, 7:43 AM CDT
diesel

1. China’s Diesel Renaissance Is Not Happening

- Analytics firms have been cutting their Chinese diesel demand outlooks for 2023, with Rystad and the IEA cutting 100,000 b/d and 150,000 b/d from earlier forecasts, respectively, as China’s weak construction sector and weakening manufacturing activity weigh on diesel.

- Diesel is a key product for Chinese refiners, making up 4.3 million b/d of total products output or 28.2% of total throughput, however it seems post-opening China can’t grow its demand for diesel.

- Whilst Chinese refining has been operating at high rates, stagnant diesel demand at 3.7 million b/d (a level which the IEA expects to remain stagnant in 2024) have led to a build-up in diesel inventories across China, up at 16.4 million tonnes.

- China’s real estate sector has been a key outlet for diesel consumption for construction equipment and machinery, however with new property construction down 71.7% compared to the 2019 average, there is very little support coming from the property segment.

2. El Nino Is Back, Disrupting Latin America’s Power Supply

- The return of the El Nino climatic phenomenon, characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures and subsequently hotter weather in general, spells trouble for Latin America’s electricity markets.

- The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believes there is over a 90% probability that a moderate El Nino…

