Traders Are Making A Killing In The Oil Price War

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.31 +0.33 +1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 35.79 -1.43 -3.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.870 -0.008 -0.43%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 31.78 -1.18 -3.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 18 hours 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 32.25 +0.85 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Mexican Basket 18 hours 27.40 +2.97 +12.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.870 -0.008 -0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 34.57 +0.53 +1.56%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 35.69 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 29.04 +0.05 +0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 37.31 +0.81 +2.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 35.26 -0.63 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 36.39 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 18 hours 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 18.96 +3.23 +20.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 35.21 +3.23 +10.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 34.76 +3.23 +10.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 30.11 +3.23 +12.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 28.61 +3.23 +12.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 33.36 +3.23 +10.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 24.86 +3.23 +14.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 23.25 -1.50 -6.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 26.93 -1.38 -4.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours 24.50 +3.00 +13.95%
Chart Buena Vista 18 hours 41.59 +3.23 +8.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 7 hours OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 2 hours Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 mins Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 1 hour Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 2 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 11 hours Venezuela political turmoil and a perfect storm of oil price war hovering over Maduro
  • 11 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 14 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 1 day Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 11 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 5 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

China’s Refiners Love The Saudi-Russia Oil Price War

Alt Text

Why 2030 Isn’t The Magic Year For Electric Vehicles

It’s become common to see…

Alt Text

Oil Crash Could Trigger A Recession In The Middle East

The oil price war that…

Alt Text

Junk Status? Oil Nations Face Serious Credit Downgrades

Ratings Agency Fitch warned on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Traders Are Making A Killing In The Oil Price War

By Tom Kool - Mar 11, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Traders

Oil prices crashed after Russia and Saudi Arabia announced that they will abandon OPEC production quotas and open the taps, and while drillers and oilfield service companies are feeling the pain, the world’s largest oil traders are eyeing huge profits. After all, volatility is a trader’s best friend.

Oilprice.com’s Alex Kimani wrote back in January that the world’s 5 largest oil traders made a killing in 2019 by trading catalysts that created worldwide supply disruptions such as the contaminated crude at the Druzhba pipeline in Russia and the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s key oil facilities in September. 

While 2019 proved to be a rocky year for oil, 2020 has started off even more volatile, with the coronavirus slamming the brakes on global demand growth and the collapse of the OPEC talks leading to the worst oil price crash since 1991.

While producers stand to lose billions of dollars in revenue in what is beginning to look like a race to the bottom, the world’s oil traders are playing the trend by scooping up cheap crude and storing it to sell at a later date.

Related: The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

Saudis Arabia’s steep oil price cuts last weekend marked the beginning of a major contango play after Riyadh slashed prices for its April Arab Light crude contract by $6 per barrel for Asian markets, while Northwest Europe and the U.S. saw discounts of $8 per barrel and $7 per barrel respectively. The price drop that followed has led to the widest prompt contango in the last four years, with the spread between Brent crude for 1 and 2-month deliveries now approaching $1 per barrel.

oil prices

Image Source: Reuters New, Refinitiv Eikon

The cheaper crude will undoubtedly lead to improving profit margins for battered Asian refiners, but most of the additional crude flowing onto the markets will directly go into storage. An oil trader in the Mediterranean region told Oilprice.com that his company among others is ‘’rushing to fill every cubic meter of storage, with everyone in the region, including Central Europe looking for storage capacity’’.

Traders are taking advantage of a unique situation that has been created by temporary demand weakness caused by the coronavirus, plus the dumping of millions of extra barrels per day by Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the UAE.

Oilprice.com data shows that the 6-month Brent futures spread now amounts to US$4.95, giving traders the option to directly lock in forward prices and make a profit.

With onshore oil terminal space filling rapidly, oil traders have started to store crude on tankers. Shipbrokers told Reuters on Tuesday that ‘’The cost of renting a VLCC, which can carry 2 million barrels of crude and can be used for floating storage, was assessed Tuesday at around $38,700 per day, compared with around $30,700 per day on Friday and $14,800 a month ago’’.

The run on tanker storage is actually a blessing for shipping companies who are reeling from the coronavirus impact on commodities and industrial products. Related: Why 2030 Isn’t The Magic Year For Electric Vehicles

Seatrade Maritime News quoted New York-based shipbroker Poten & Partners as saying that “Floating storage will be profitable if the 12-month spread is higher than the cost of the vessel and the interest charges for storing the crude,” adding “We are not there yet, but the economics are moving in the right direction.”  

Close to zero interest rates have been instrumental in the financing of such deals as oil traders are often taking out large loans to finance these storage deals. Bloomberg notes that Shell trading financed its 2016 contango trades with around $1 billion in loaned capital.

Looking forward, the contango could be set to deepen in the next couple of days, as Saudi Arabia asked state-owned oil giant Aramco to ramp up its production capacity from 12 million bpd to 13 million bpd, in what looks like an attempt to flood the markets with even more crude.

As the pain for oil drillers continues to get worse, oil traders are looking to bank profits.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Is This The Worst Oil Deal Of The Decade?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com