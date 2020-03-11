Saudi Arabia Prepares To Flood The Market With Even More Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.31 +0.33 +1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 35.79 -1.43 -3.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.870 -0.008 -0.43%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 31.78 -1.18 -3.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 18 hours 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 32.25 +0.85 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Mexican Basket 18 hours 27.40 +2.97 +12.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.870 -0.008 -0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 34.57 +0.53 +1.56%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 35.69 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 29.04 +0.05 +0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 37.31 +0.81 +2.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 35.26 -0.63 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 36.39 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 18 hours 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 18.96 +3.23 +20.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 35.21 +3.23 +10.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 34.76 +3.23 +10.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 30.11 +3.23 +12.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 28.61 +3.23 +12.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 33.36 +3.23 +10.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 24.86 +3.23 +14.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 23.25 -1.50 -6.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 26.93 -1.38 -4.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours 24.50 +3.00 +13.95%
Chart Buena Vista 18 hours 41.59 +3.23 +8.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 7 hours OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 2 hours Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 mins Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 1 hour Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 2 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 11 hours Venezuela political turmoil and a perfect storm of oil price war hovering over Maduro
  • 11 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 14 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 1 day Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 11 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 5 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

China’s Refiners Love The Saudi-Russia Oil Price War

Alt Text

Oil Falls Further On Soaring Crude Inventories

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West

Iran is moving exceptionally quickly…

Alt Text

Russia Fires Back: Could Boost Oil Production By 500,000 Bpd

Russia can raise its oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Prepares To Flood The Market With Even More Oil

By Irina Slav - Mar 11, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Aramco

The Saudi Energy Ministry has told Aramco to increase its oil production capacity to 13 from 12 million bpd, the company’s chief executive Amin Nasser said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

The news comes on the heels of an Aramco filing with the Saudi bourse that it would raise oil production next month to 12.3 million bpd.

According to the filing, Aramco “will provide its customers with 12.3 million barrels per day (MMBD) of crude oil in April; i.e., an increase of 300 thousand barrels per day over the Company’s maximum sustained capacity (MSC) of 12 MMBD.”

However, the current capacity of the company is around 12 million bpd, suggesting it would take oil from storage to hit its April production target. If it plans to keep the pressure on for longer, it would clearly need to increase production capacity.

“The company is exerting its maximum efforts to implement this directive as soon as possible,” Nasser said in the statement.

Saudi Arabia took to arms this weekend, after Russia said it would not participate in deeper production cuts, with Energy Minister Alexander Novak adding the country’s oil companies will resume normal production from April. This could add some 300,000 bpd to current production rates or up to 500,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has been cutting a lot more than its quota, so it has more barrels to add to global markets. These intentions also signal it was unwilling to resume talks with Russia, which the Russian side had said were not off the table despite their disagreement on deeper cuts.

Saudi Arabia is also cutting the prices of its oil. At between $6 and $8 per barrel, the cuts will be the deepest for buyers in northwestern Europe and the United States, the Saudi state company said over the weekend.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Price War Escalates As OPEC's No.3 Boosts Production

Next Post

Mexico’s Oil Hedge Just Saved Its Economy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 11 2020 said:
    There is a difference between production and production capacity. Production is what an oil-producing country can produce immediately while spare capacity is defined as the volume of production that can be brought on within 30 days and sustained for at least 90 days.

    The claim that Saudi Arabia has a production capacity of 12.5 million barrels a day (mbd) is questionable and furthermore it has never been tested. Saudi Arabia can produce some 8.0-9.0 mbd with another 700,000 barrels a day (b/d) to 1.0 mbd coming from storage. Moreover, it normally takes years and billions of dollars to expand production capacity by 1.0 mbd particularly when the expansion is coming from five giant oilfields more than 70 years old.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com