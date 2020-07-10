The Largest Oil Inventory Increase In History

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.60 +0.98 +2.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.28 +0.93 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 40.72 -1.28 -3.05%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.01 -0.60 -1.41%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.26 -0.31 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.96 -0.70 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 28.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 36.12 -1.28 -3.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 20 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 1 day No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 1 day The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 13 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 2 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 17 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 2 days Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth

Breaking News:

Marathon’s Texas City Refinery Restarting

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Heats Up

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Heats Up

The battle for Libya’s oil…

U.S. Rig Count Falls For 18th Week In A Row

U.S. Rig Count Falls For 18th Week In A Row

The U.S. oil rig count…

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Has Hit A Snag

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Has Hit A Snag

Big oil has made significant…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Largest Oil Inventory Increase In History

By Editorial Dept - Jul 10, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

1. The oil market’s massive inventory problem

- Oil inventories increased in the second quarter at a rate of nearly 1.8 mb/d, more than four times the ten-year average, according to Standard Chartered.

- Inventories typically increase in the second quarter, but this was the largest build since data collection began in 1956.

- The oil market has technically flipped into a deficit, although at a much lower base. Instead of a 100 mb/d market, supply is right around 88 mb/d and demand at 89 mb/d, rebalancing at a lower level.

- If sustained, the market will draw down on inventories going forward, although the overhang will take around 2 years to drain back to normal levels.

2. Bloated distillate stocks

- Crude stocks rose last week, somewhat deflating the bullish momentum from recent weeks. Distillate stocks continue to climb to unprecedented heights even as gasoline stocks have begun to come down.

- Distillate stocks have surged to their highest level in nearly four decades. “This is a reflection of the ongoing weakness in truck transport and other industrial activities,” Commerzbank wrote in a note.

- Refining margins have fallen dramatically. Squeezed margins are a reflection of rising crude prices but depressed demand for products.

- Bloated distillate inventories could ultimately cut into processing, removing a demand pull on crude stocks.

3. Major capex cuts

- The U.S.…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Has Hit A Snag

Next Post

An Ugly Week For U.S. Shale
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan
Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance

Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance
Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com