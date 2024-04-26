Get Exclusive Intel
The Espionage Web Expanding Across Europe

By Editorial Dept - Apr 26, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT
Russia

Europe is on edge, more so now that the U.S. has approved a $61-billion aid package to Ukraine after much stalling. The spy dens of the Cold War are back in operation, and the propaganda machines are running in full force, far beyond anything the Cold War could have produced and spread.

Germany has detained two suspected Russian spies for allegedly planning to sabotage U.S. military facilities there. Germany has also arrested four others for spying for China. One of those arrested was tied to the top candidate for European elections in June for the far-right populist party, Alternative for Germany–an extremist party accused of having ties to Russia. 

The espionage web will now further expand, with much greater intricacies, now that Putin has won another European country. Slovakia’s recent election of a new Russia-friendly president, Peter Pellegrini, has Brussels on edge. Hungary’s Orban was problematic enough, but now he has another EU ally. This is a fairly serious swing to the far right for Slovakia because it combines the power of Prime Minister Robert Fico (also Russia-friendly) with Pellegrini. This week, the new Slovak government moved to take full control of the public broadcaster, accusing it of being politically biased and not following the narrative preferred by the new Slovak government. 

So, espionage is undergoing a revival, and the propaganda machines have never run more smoothly, regardless of which side of the…

