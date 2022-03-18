The Economic Cost Of Soaring Energy Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 105.5 +2.50 +2.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 108.4 +1.72 +1.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.890 -0.100 -2.00%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.615 +0.128 +3.66%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.246 +0.029 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.1 +7.62 +7.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.1 +7.62 +7.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.9 +6.86 +6.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 100.6 +7.79 +8.39%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.246 +0.029 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 100.9 -1.55 -1.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.8 -2.09 -1.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 100.3 +6.80 +7.27%
Graph down Basra Light 109 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.1 +7.46 +7.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 108.9 +6.86 +6.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.9 +6.86 +6.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.9 +6.77 +6.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.45 +7.55 +9.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 87.55 +6.61 +8.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 103.8 +6.61 +6.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 102.1 +6.61 +6.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 99.95 +6.61 +7.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 97.10 +6.61 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 97.10 +6.61 +7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 99.20 +6.61 +7.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 102.8 +6.61 +6.88%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 97.40 +6.61 +7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.1 +7.62 +7.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 101.3 +1.75 +1.76%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 95.00 +1.75 +1.88%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 97.74 -0.95 -0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 98.65 +1.72 +1.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 102.6 +1.72 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 102.6 +1.72 +1.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 101.3 +1.75 +1.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.25 +8.00 +9.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 108.8 +7.90 +7.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 mins Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 7 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 2 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 19 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General

Breaking News:

Activist Investor Engine No. 1 Founder Urges More U.S. Shale Production

A Path To Peace In Ukraine

A Path To Peace In Ukraine

While the escalation of war…

Canada Ready To Ramp Up Oil Exports To Europe And The U.S.

Canada Ready To Ramp Up Oil Exports To Europe And The U.S.

Canada is discussing a boost…

Buffett Makes Big Bet On American Oil As Hedge Funds Liquidate Positions

Buffett Makes Big Bet On American Oil As Hedge Funds Liquidate Positions

While hedge fund managers dumped…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Economic Cost Of Soaring Energy Prices

By Editorial Dept - Mar 18, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

1. Skyrocketing Energy Costs Weigh on Economic Recovery

- Energy costs are expected to hit an all-time high of 13% of global gross domestic product this year, adding to the inflationary pressure across the globe.

- Despite soaring natural gas prices last year, with Europe seeing a 500% year-on-year hike in spot prices, fossil fuels prices have continued to rise this year.

- Coal witnessed the most marked appreciation so far this year, with both Europe’s API2 and Asia’s Newcastle benchmark up by some 250% from the beginning of the year.

- Global inflation is expected to reach 5% this year, denting hopes of a comprehensive economic recovery in 2022.

2. India Becomes Main Buyer of Distressed Russian Crude

- India has emerged as the key buyer of Russia’s distressed Urals cargoes, having landed some 7 million barrels already in public tenders and probably even more in undisclosed deals.

- This month’s Urals departures to India are four times higher than last year’s average of 80,000 b/d as India traditionally relies on a mix of Middle Eastern medium sour grades.

- Steep discounts for Russian crude, with recent tenders assumed to close at -$20/-$25 per barrel to Dated Brent, combined with rupee payment options, make further Indian buying very likely.

- Meanwhile, coal departures from Russia to India reached their highest level in 2 years in February, averaging 0.9 million tons last…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Why Crude Is Likely To Drop Below $100 Again

Next Post

Oil Price Volatility Is Here To Stay
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock
The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen
War Premium Evaporates As Oil Prices Crash Below $100

War Premium Evaporates As Oil Prices Crash Below $100



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com