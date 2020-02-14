The Coronavirus Impact On Oil Demand

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 52.05 +0.63 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 57.32 +0.98 +1.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 1.837 +0.011 +0.60%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Marine 20 hours 55.50 +0.77 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 57.03 +0.60 +1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 49.72 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 59.30 +0.92 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 35.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 28.92 +0.25 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 49.82 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 51.82 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 44.02 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 54.79 +1.65 +3.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.15 +0.25 +0.42%
  • 3 minutes CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 6 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 9 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 12 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 38 mins Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer
  • 15 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 hour Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 3 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 2 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 3 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 12 mins Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 1 day Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 days An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 2 days Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?

Total Looks To Stop Selling Fuel Oil To Power Plants

Global Energy Emissions Are Falling Flat

Global energy-related CO2 emissions are…

Do Oil Drillers Need A New Business Model?

Exploration and production companies in…

The Real Reason The Saudis Are Desperate To Restart This Giant Oilfield

Saudi Arabia is pushing to…

Premium Content

The Coronavirus Impact On Oil Demand

By Editorial Dept - Feb 14, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Coronavirus

Market Movers

- Rystad Energy this week predicted that because of the coronavirus, global oil demand would grow by only 820,000 bpd this year, down from its earlier forecast of 1.1 million bpd. With respect to oil prices, while the coronavirus has shaved demand and brought down prices, this week has seen a rebound, but if conditions get worse speculators expect output cuts to offset demand issues.

- Overall global oil and gas deal volume shed nearly 18% in 2019, while overall global deal value was down nearly 11% for the year, thanks to stagnating commodity prices and poor returns (EY). Based on information from GlobalData, December 2019 saw $37.6 billion in oil and gas deals globally, over 200% more than in November 2019, but only ~7% more than the previous 12-month average. The number of deals, however, was down nearly 4% compared to the previous 12-month average.

- Qatar is working to either re-route or reschedule LNG shipments to China due to the coronavirus outbreak. This emerges after the previous week’s announcement by CNOOC, the largest Chinese importer, that it had declared force majeure on LNG deliveries with three suppliers due to the virus outbreak. On Thursday, four LNG tankers that were headed for North Asia were diverted over reduced Chinese demand.

- Total (TOTF.PA) is contemplating stopping fuel oil sales - a carbon-intensive petroleum product -for use in power generation, as the French energy giant jumps on the environmental…

