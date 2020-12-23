The Biggest Energy Bill In A Decade Was Just Passed

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 48.28 +0.16 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 51.43 +0.23 +0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.602 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 48.87 +1.10 +2.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.50 -0.75 -1.62%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.602 -0.006 -0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 49.69 -0.11 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 49.65 -0.30 -0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 48.69 +0.97 +2.03%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 52.53 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 51.08 +1.24 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 52.48 +1.04 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 31 days 32.86 +0.86 +2.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 32.32 -1.60 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 46.02 -0.95 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 47.42 -0.95 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 41.32 -0.95 -2.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 41.12 -0.95 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 42.87 -0.95 -2.17%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 39.77 -0.95 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 38.25 +1.00 +2.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.51 -1.27 -2.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 42.07 +1.10 +2.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 51.91 -0.82 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 41 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 15 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 6 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 1 day Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 2 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop 10% In January-October

Three Energy Stocks Set To Win Big In 2021

Three Energy Stocks Set To Win Big In 2021

The renewable energy sector is…

Oil Rally Unravels On New COVID-19 Lockdowns

Oil Rally Unravels On New COVID-19 Lockdowns

Oil sentiment turned negative as…

Cutting-Edge Tech Is The Future Of Emissions Control

Cutting-Edge Tech Is The Future Of Emissions Control

Regulators and environmentalists are calling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Biggest Energy Bill In A Decade Was Just Passed

By Haley Zaremba - Dec 23, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

After the novel coronavirus turned the entire energy industry on its head, much of the world took the hint and dove headlong into the global clean energy transition, some in the interest of avoiding catastrophic climate change by creating a decarbonized future and others in the interest of staying afloat in a decarbonized economy that is seeming more and more inevitable.

The World Economic Forum has advocated as a “new energy order” and a “great reset.” Prominent international agencies such as the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, and the European Union are all putting together or enacting green stimulus plans. In the private sector, a surprising number of blue chip companies are pushing for a green energy stimulus, but the United States has been slow to follow suit, and has quickly fallen behind.

It was in this context that Vox published an August article contending that “the U.S. has everything it needs to decarbonize by 2035,” and outlined a plan for “How to drive fossil fuels out of the US economy, quickly.” The game plan includes a mobilization as sweeping as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, which revived the U.S. economy in the wake of the Great Depression “with a massively expanded workforce (drawing in women and African Americans) and turbocharged productive capacity.” This kind of sweeping, all-or-nothing effort is essential for the United States--the second-biggest one greenhouse gas emitter in the world after China -- to decarbonize the economy “fast enough to avert the worst of climate change,” Vox reports. “ To do its part in limiting global temperature rise to between 1.5° and 2° Celsius, the U.S. must reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, the full resources of the U.S. economy must be bent toward manufacturing the needed clean-energy technology and infrastructure.”

Finally, there is hope on the horizon. A new economic stimulus proposal that has already, amazingly, been approved by the U.S. Congress sets aside approximately $35.2 billion for energy tech initiatives in what one policy analyst called “the biggest energy bill we’ve seen in a decade.” These historically hefty funds will go to  the Energy Act of 2020 and the Energy for the Environment Act, both of which are driving big technology initiatives. “[The Energy Act of 2020] is a bipartisan, bicameral energy innovation package that authorizes over $35 billion in RD&D activities across DOE’s portfolio and strengthens or creates programs crucial to advancing new technologies into the market,” states a summary document provided by the U.S. government. Related: Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

According to reporting by TechCrunch, solar power, transportation tech, and energy efficiency efforts are the biggest winners in the new energy bill. “There’s $1.5 billion for new solar technologies including modules, concentrating solar technology, new photovoltaic technologies and initiatives to expand solar manufacturing and recycling technologies. And $2.6 billion set aside for transportation technologies,” TechCrunch writes. “Finally, energy-efficiency and weatherization programs are continuing to be supported through a $1.7 billion reauthorization of the Weatherization Assistance Program.”

There is also a considerable chunk of money set aside for energy-grid tech, energy storage, smart utility and energy distribution innovations, hydropower generators, and new research and development for wind and offshore wind power technologies.

The money is not just going to renewable energies, however, it’s also going to economic sectors where innovation and improvement is sorely needed in order to aid in the overall decarbonization effort. Industries like iron, stell, aluminum, cement, shipping, aviation and long-distance trucking, all of which are currently high-emissions fossil-fuel guzzlers, will have access to a  $500 million pot to help make these industries greener.

This bill will certainly be a blow to the ailing U.S. shale industry, which has been the powerhouse of the U.S. for many years. But countless studies indicate that green energy, not fossil fuels, will create sorely needed jobs for the United States. In the long term, ESG is a smart investment for the country as well as its workers, many of whose jobs are quickly becoming obsolete. As the summary report of the Energy Act of 2020 asserts, making these considerable investments at this critical juncture will help “reduce our nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, bring good-paying jobs back to the United States, and allow us to export these technologies to growing markets abroad for years to come.”

But this bill is just the beginning. There’s still a lot of work to do if we have any chance of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. But while this bill is just step one, it’s an extremely promising advance for bipartisan cooperation in the global green energy transition, which is already underway, like it or not.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Morgan Stanley Sees Apple As Major Threat To Tesla’s Dominance

Next Post

8 New Energy Technologies That Will Blow Your Mind
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb
World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal

World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com