World Oil Demand Hits Two-Month High

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 46.57 -0.21 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 49.97 -0.28 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.591 +0.038 +1.49%
Graph down Mars US 33 mins 47.67 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 48.87 +0.56 +1.16%
Graph up Urals 24 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.42 +1.12 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.591 +0.038 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 48.77 -0.36 -0.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 49.32 -0.31 -0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.50 +2.31 +5.00%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 51.77 +1.41 +2.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 50.76 +2.36 +4.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.27 +2.16 +4.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 48.87 +0.56 +1.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 days 32.95 +0.87 +2.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.63 +1.26 +3.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 45.78 +1.26 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 47.18 +1.26 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 40.98 +1.26 +3.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 39.28 +1.26 +3.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 39.28 +1.26 +3.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.13 +1.26 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 42.48 +1.26 +3.06%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 39.38 +1.26 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 48.75 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 +1.25 +3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 50.77 +1.26 +2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 5 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 1 day Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 9 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days can Trump pardon himself?

Breaking News:

Iran Expects To Sell 2.3 Million Bpd In 2021

The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter

The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter

As the EV revolution heats…

Chinese Oil Deal Could Bail Out Cash-Strapped Iraq

Chinese Oil Deal Could Bail Out Cash-Strapped Iraq

Iraq has picked a Chinese…

3 Oil And Gas Stocks Outperforming The Market

3 Oil And Gas Stocks Outperforming The Market

Several lesser-known energy stocks have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

World Oil Demand Hits Two-Month High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 11, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Global demand for road fuels hit a two-month high last week, recovering from the slowdown in October and November when many countries in Europe imposed lockdowns for a second time this year, according to various data points about road use, traffic jams, and road freight services tracked by Bloomberg.

Last week, global road usage was 24 percent below the typical levels before the pandemic, but this was an improvement from the road travel and freight transportation in the middle of November, when road usage was 30 percent below pre-COVID levels, according to Bloomberg’s analysis.

Traffic and fuel use in Asia is strong, while demand is also ticking up in Europe, where several countries, including the UK, ended nationwide lockdowns earlier this month.  

According to Bloomberg’s traffic and road usage data, global oil demand recovery is on a three-speed road—Asian demand is the strongest, followed by Europe and the Americas.

In Asia, fuel demand in the world’s top oil importer, China, is nearly back to pre-crisis levels, as is the one in India, the third-biggest importer of oil in the world.

Earlier this week, Indian Oil Corp, the biggest refiner in the country, said its refineries operated at 100-percent capacity in November, for the first time since the pandemic started, in order to meet growing domestic fuel demand.

Oil demand in Asia, particularly China, has been strong in recent weeks, supporting the market while major economies in Europe were on lockdown again in October and November. The second lockdowns, however, did not hit oil demand nearly as badly as the initial lockdowns did in April and May.

Strong demand from Asia and vaccine approvals in the UK and Canada sent Brent Crude prices above the $50 a barrel mark on Thursday. This was the first time Brent had hit $50 since the first days of March, when Saudi Arabia and Russia broke up the previous OPEC+ pact, contributing to massive slides in oil prices exacerbated by the demand crash in the lockdowns in the spring.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Reaches Agreement On Emission Cuts

Next Post

Libya's Delicate Peace Is Under Threat
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build
The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement
Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?
China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power

China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com