Will Biden Seal The Fate Of The U.S. Shale Patch?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 48.27 +0.45 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 51.51 +0.43 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.030 +1.12%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 48.72 +0.05 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 49.61 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Urals 29 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.14 +0.30 +0.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.030 +1.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 50.98 +0.91 +1.82%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 51.43 +0.98 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 48.14 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 52.50 +0.22 +0.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 50.64 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 52.02 -0.09 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 49.61 -0.04 -0.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 days 33.12 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 35.12 +0.63 +1.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 46.62 +0.63 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 48.02 +0.63 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 41.92 +0.63 +1.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 40.62 +0.63 +1.58%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 40.62 +0.63 +1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 41.97 +0.63 +1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 43.52 +0.63 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 40.67 +0.63 +1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.43 +0.41 +0.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 38.25 +0.25 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.40 +0.39 +0.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 41.77 +0.20 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 45.72 +0.20 +0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 45.72 +0.20 +0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.75 +0.50 +1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.41 +0.63 +1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 6 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 6 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 5 hours Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020
  • 2 days Natural Gas Precaution
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity

Breaking News:

Norway’s 2021 Oil Investments Set To Fall Less Than Feared

2 Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

2 Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Aggressive investors who know how…

2 Electric Car Stocks To Watch In 2021

2 Electric Car Stocks To Watch In 2021

In a post-lockdown world there…

How An Obscure 400 Year Old Law Sparked A $5 Trillion Transportation Revolution

How An Obscure 400 Year Old Law Sparked A $5 Trillion Transportation Revolution

In 1654, a strange law…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Biden Seal The Fate Of The U.S. Shale Patch?

By Haley Zaremba - Dec 16, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

It’s a tale as old as time: there’s a new sheriff in town, and the first item on the agenda is wiping out or otherwise undermining the policies of the old regime. It should come as no shock to anyone that President-elect Joe Biden is treading the same worn path as so many before him. And whereas incumbent President Trump was loyal to shale arguably to a fault, Biden has made lofty campaign trail promises to target “aggressive emissions reductions” that have shale executives nervous, to say the least.  While many will be tempted to pin the “death of shale” on Biden, however, the death march started long before his presidential candidacy. The United States’ once-mighty shale sector has been struggling and diminishing for years, and the novel coronavirus very well may have already delivered its coup de grace. Thanks to bottomed-out oil demand in the early days of the DOVID-19 pandemic, in what some are now referring to as “Black April,” United States oil markets hit rock bottom: the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark shocked the world when it ended April 20th at nearly $40 below zero per barrel. 

The shale revolution has long since faded away and so too has much of the geopolitical power that came with it. That being said, the United States is still the biggest oil and gas producer in the world--and even if we are currently experiencing peak oil as many experts contend, the world still largely runs on oil, and fossil fuels will continue to be a major market sector and source of economic gains employment, even as that sector contracts. This is why many industry leaders are worried if not outright outraged by Biden’s promises to be a world leader in reducing carbon emissions and meeting the standards set by the Paris climate agreement; they contend that a transition that is too much too quickly could threaten national security by reducing the nation’s energy security and independence. 

Related: Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

It’s been a hell of a tough year for shale, and it’s understandable that the industry is not taking too kindly to a loss of support at the exact moment that they need a bailout. But shale oil and gas is just one part of a wider energy landscape that is undergoing a serious transition away from fossil fuels, regardless of who is president. Sure, shale has historically employed a million workers in the U.S. alone, but a huge number of those jobs has already dried up and blown away like so many tumbleweeds rolling across West Texas. 

It’s past high time that shale executives diversify and jump on the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) investing trend before they get left behind. 

Yes it’s scary, and yes it’s far from a zero-risk move for the new presidential administration to move away from the industry that has catapulted the nation to the top of the energy production food chain, but there are huge swaths of data to support that clean energy is a safer bet for future investment and future jobs. And then there’s the fact that climate change is going to be very, very expensive: A 2018 report by scientists within the Trump administration found that global will cost the United States hundreds of billions of dollars each and every year, not to mention the massive impact on human and ecological health.

Fears within the ranks of the shale industry are well-founded. It’s not a conspiracy theory that Biden will not be a great ally to them. But it would be ill-informed to raise the alarm bells for the economy or the energy sector as a whole. In fact, financially, it’s a good move. And then there’s a fact that there is an entire (severely bipartisan) congress at the helm of this country, not just one divisive figure. Even so, fighting against the global transition toward green energy and ESG is as stubborn as it is futile. An energy renaissance in Texas likely won’t be fuelled by fracking (which Biden is not planning on banning, for the record), if it comes to pass it will probably be thanks to energy innovations like green hydrogen and ammonia storage and large-scale solar farms.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Pipeline Tech Transforming The Oil Industry

Next Post

2 Electric Car Stocks To Watch In 2021
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook
Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies

Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies
Solar Energy Is On The Brink Of A Golden Age

Solar Energy Is On The Brink Of A Golden Age
Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This

Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com