The Surprising Blue Chips Demanding A Green Energy Stimulus

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.95 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 42.98 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.768 -0.040 -2.21%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 42.09 +0.12 +0.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 +0.38 +0.86%
Graph up Urals 5 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.68 -0.75 -1.95%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.768 -0.040 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 4 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 4 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 +0.38 +0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 30.13 +0.25 +0.84%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.47 -0.83 -2.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 40.07 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 41.47 -0.83 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 37.82 -0.83 -2.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 38.07 -0.83 -2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 39.92 -0.83 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 37.75 +0.25 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 35.24 +0.22 +0.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 39.19 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 39.19 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 37.75 +0.25 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.25 -1.00 -3.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.81 -0.83 -1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 23 hours Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 3 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 56 mins Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 4 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 1 day Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 4 hours Mask Disposal
  • 4 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 3 hours Judge family attacked
  • 2 days Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA
  • 1 day A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 1 day What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 2 days "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 2 days Sell Natural Gas Benefits to Grow the Market!

Breaking News:

Rystad’s New Oil Demand Scenario Banks On Second Wave COVID-19

Is Nuclear Energy Making A Pandemic Comeback?

Is Nuclear Energy Making A Pandemic Comeback?

The ongoing energy crisis has…

A Threat Of War In The Middle East

A Threat Of War In The Middle East

Turkey is once again ratcheting…

3 Sectors Thriving During The COVID Pandemic

3 Sectors Thriving During The COVID Pandemic

The stock market has seen…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Surprising Blue Chips Demanding A Green Energy Stimulus

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 26, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

As nations around the world design economic stimulus packages to lead their domestic economies on a road to recovery in a post-pandemic world, the United States is dragging its feet on including green energy in its recovery plan. While a large number of studies suggest that green energy will be a profitable and reliable sector to invest in to help the suffering job market, the United States is falling far behind on this major energy opportunity.  Now, some very surprising blue chip corporations are calling on the U.S. government to change its tune and include green energy in its stimulus packages designed to help the nation recover from the economic devastation wrought by the novel coronavirus pandemic. As The Hill reported this week, “McDonald's and Pepsi are calling on Congress to include green energy in the next COVID-19 relief package, arguing the coronavirus recession poses long-term damage to the renewable energy industry.”

The two massive corporations are not alone in their stance. In a letter sent to congressional leaders on Tuesday, more than 30 U.S. companies wrote that, "without support, our businesses will be less able to use our buying-power to drive job creation and economic growth in the renewable energy industry." The open letter cited data and analysis that had recently been published by BW Research Partnership, which found that “18 percent of clean energy workers filed for unemployment in recent months.” In order to help counteract this trend, these blue chip companies are petitioning Congress to design and instate a direct pay option, “such as a cash grant, for the production tax credit and the investment tax credit - two credits for electricity generated using resources like wind and solar,” as paraphrased by The Hill.

Related: Russian Gas Giant Gazprom To Start Producing Clean Hydrogen

Yes, the renewable energy sector, like so many others, has been hit hard by COVID-19. But unlike the long suffering shale oil and gas industry, renewable energy holds considerable hope for the future. Yes, it’s true that it’s better for the planet and that we will need to dig into the global clean energy transition if we have any hope of avoiding catastrophic climate change. But it’s also true that it simply makes good economic sense to be forward-thinking when it comes to investing, and renewables seen to have a brighter future than fossil fuels. Heck, even Saudi Aramco admits that peak oil is just around the corner. “Like many industries hit hard during the pandemic, renewable energy is suffering from supply chain disruptions, construction and permitting delays and a constrained tax equity market, the letter said, adding that renewable energy is a key source of job creation,” writes the Hill.

And the economic titans that are McDonalds, Pepsico--and many of the other companies that cosigned the letter to congress--are not alone. This week Halliburton also announced that it will be moving away from U.S. shale, in what is possibly the sector’s coup de grace, and taking a “fundamentally different course.” The additional signatories, alongside McDonalds and Pepsi, included Levi Stauss & Co., Adobe, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, (which boasts a roster including Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Comcast, Bank of America, Best Buy, Microsoft and Starbucks.)

While it seems clear that the private sector is seeing the writing on the wall and moving their money toward clean energy, the public sector, at least in the United States, has been slow on the uptake. “Energy-related provisions,” writes The Hill, “have largely been left off the coronavirus-relief priority list on Capitol Hill. While Democrats have discussed including funding for renewable energy projects in recent months, the energy industry has not found a place in the $3 trillion in relief funding approved by Congress since the pandemic began.”

But with names like this supporting a green stimulus, not to mention the deep pockets that come along with them, all of that could change.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Electric Truck Race Is Heating Up

Next Post

Tesla's U.S. Rival Breaks Ground On Its First American Factory 
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?
Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable

Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable
U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy

U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy
Iran Could Flood Oil Markets If Biden Becomes U.S. President

Iran Could Flood Oil Markets If Biden Becomes U.S. President



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com