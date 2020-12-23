8 New Energy Technologies That Will Blow Your Mind

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 48.29 +0.17 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 51.41 +0.21 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.603 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 48.87 +1.10 +2.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.50 -0.75 -1.62%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.603 -0.005 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 49.69 -0.11 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 49.65 -0.30 -0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 48.69 +0.97 +2.03%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 52.53 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 51.08 +1.24 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 52.48 +1.04 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 31 days 32.86 +0.86 +2.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 32.32 -1.60 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 46.02 -0.95 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 47.42 -0.95 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 41.32 -0.95 -2.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 41.12 -0.95 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 42.87 -0.95 -2.17%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 39.77 -0.95 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 38.25 +1.00 +2.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.51 -1.27 -2.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 42.07 +1.10 +2.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 51.91 -0.82 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 36 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 14 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 5 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 1 day Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 2 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop 10% In January-October

Billionaire Investor Sees A Future In Flying Bikes And Jetpacks

Billionaire Investor Sees A Future In Flying Bikes And Jetpacks

Tim Draper, a billionaire venture…

Oil, Gas Rigs Increase For Fifth Week In A Row

Oil, Gas Rigs Increase For Fifth Week In A Row

Baker Hughes reported on Wednesday…

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

Sustainability is the name of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

8 New Energy Technologies That Will Blow Your Mind

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 23, 2020, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

New energy tech is undergoing a metamorphosis at breakneck speed, whether it’s the stock-boosting driverless Apple car or even masks for cows. Sometimes it’s simply mind-blowing and other times it’s sheer comic relief. More often than not, it’s lucrative, either way because clean energy is the buzzword that keeps attracting all the big money.  

And the buzz--for better or worse--is around these top 8 new energy technologies of this year, and next:

#1 Apple’s Driverless Vehicle

The tech giants haven’t sorted out the battery conundrum yet that would catapult EVs above their ICE peers in popularity, but they are putting resources into developing driverless car tech nonetheless. This week, Apple has announced that it plans to introduce its new electric driverless vehicle by 2024. If successful, it would certainly be a major tech breakthrough, but is the world ready for this tech?

#2 Repurposing Landfill Gas

Headway is being made into capturing landfill methane--a gas that is particularly detrimental to the climate--and private firms seem to be leading the way. Fortistar, a privately owned incubator for companies focusing on solving climate challenges, announced this month that it was building a new facility that will capture and concern 1,900 dekatherms per day of landfill methane to renewable natural gas (RNG). For perspective, this is enough to offset the emissions from 7,500 passenger cars. 

In this process--and there are many projects like this one--naturally occurring methane is collected from a solid waste landfill. The methane is then converted to pipeline-ready RNG, and then used to fuel natural gas vehicles or any other natural gas application. There are approximately 175,000 natural gas vehicles on the road in the United States, and 23 million worldwide.  RNG could play a role in limiting methane emissions, and landfills seem like the best option for gathering the methane. Unfortunately, like most climate-friendly alternatives, RNG is pricey. However, RNG could be cost-competitive with the drive to electrify buildings, such as in California. And it’s making inroads despite the cost, as pressure from utility shareholders mount to move toward greener solutions. RNG’s share of natural gas supply in California’s transportation sector grew from 10% in 2013 to 70% in 2018, according to the EIA, precisely because RNG is considered a negative emitter and California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards are tough. 

Related: Why DoorDash Was The Hottest IPO Of The Year

#3 Are You Really Going to Eat That?

Can industrial carbon emissions really be used as food? Researches say yes, at least if you’re an animal. UK biotech company, Deep Branch, is working on creating a protein made from microbes that transform industrial CO2 emissions into a protein source for poultry and fish food. The protein source, called Proton, has a nutritional profile similar to fishmeal, so we don’t recommend adding this to your diet. Deep Branch just secured $3 million in funding to scale up its production of Proton and allow feed manufacturers the chance to test it out. 

What’s cool about Proton is that if successful, it will create a new sustainable way of producing animal food that reduces CO2 emissions by more than 90% compared to traditional protein sources.  

#4 Squelch that Belch Masks are not just for people. A cow muzzle currently in development has the power to trap that methane that is typically released into the air when cows burp. Cow burps are responsible for anywhere from 10% to 15% of all greenhouse gas emissions--but now we could all be saved from the cowpocalypse. Zelp Ltd--the UK-based company working on the device, says it will turn methane into cleaner air, reducing emissions by as much as 60%. Zelp hopes to have the device available sometime next year. 

Related: Low Oil Prices Force Saudi Arabia To Cut 2021 Budget Plan

#5 Cow Manure as Nat Gas

And speaking of the cowpocalypse, if you live in California, you will now have the privilege of paying extra for your natural gas if you would like it to come from cow manure. Just this last week, California regulators signed off on a three-year plan to sell renewable natural gas, similar to the second item on our list, that comes from capturing methane from manure lagoons at dairy farms, or from landfills. The environmentalists aren’t having it, however, claiming that it does little to address the environmental impact of dairy farms, and that it is merely a distraction from the lobby that would otherwise end natural gas in the golden state. 

#6 The Hydrogen-Fueled Plane

According to ZeroAvia, the hydrogen-fueled powertrain for aircraft is just a few years away. ZeroAvia just received $21 million in funding by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund. ZeroAvia says that the hydrogen-fueled plane will generate lower noise, require less fuel and less costly maintenance, and be cheaper to fly overall. By 2023, ZeroAvia expects to have 500-mile-long commercial flights with anywhere from 10-20 seats. 

#7 The Super Battery

Will you remember the year 2020 as the year of the superbattery? While this tech might be noteworthy, it is unfortunate that 2020 will likely be remembered instead as the year the wheels fell off the world and the year oil prices went negative. While this is not a new tech, the cost of the lithium-ion battery fell to roughly $100 per kWh, which some analysts say will allow EVs to be in price parity with ICE vehicles. Some have debated some of the premises behind the math. But one new battery tech did come to light in 2020, and that is a new anode containing pure metallic lithium, which has created a mad dash of automakers to use this superbattery in their EVs first.  

#8 Stunt Kite

Another recent development in the energy world uses an apparatus similar to a stunt kite to harness tidal power in the Faroe Islands. The project, called DG100, was installed back in October, with electricity being sent to the grid in a power purchase agreement between Sweden-based Minesto and the Faroese utility SEV. The stunt kite harnesses the underwater current, creating a hydrodynamic lift force on the kite’s wings, which generates movement. As it moves, water flows through the system’s turbine and generates electricity. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Biggest Energy Bill In A Decade Was Just Passed
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb
World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal

World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com