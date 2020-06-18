The U.S. Is Missing A Major Energy Opportunity

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.98 +0.14 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.61 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.632 -0.006 -0.37%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 39.94 +1.03 +2.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 40.40 +1.45 +3.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 40.68 +1.01 +2.55%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.51 -0.12 -0.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.632 -0.006 -0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 41.44 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 41.24 -0.44 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 41.01 +0.70 +1.74%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 45.00 +0.52 +1.17%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 41.07 +0.97 +2.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 40.68 +1.01 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 40.68 +1.01 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 42.36 +0.81 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 28.17 +0.86 +3.15%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 34.46 -0.42 -1.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 36.96 -0.42 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 38.36 -0.42 -1.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 33.46 -0.42 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -0.25 -0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.15 +0.75 +1.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.19 -0.42 -1.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.25 -0.50 -1.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.60 -0.32 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 7 hours Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 7 hours NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 9 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 9 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 6 hours Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 6 hours U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 9 hours Bloomberg: Saudi Aramco may issue bonds to cover $75 Billion dividend. Get use to it.
  • 21 hours National Guard kills again
  • 2 days US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 19 hours What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 1 day Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 22 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 7 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 1 day Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 1 day Let’s Try This....
  • 2 days OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Confident Its Members Will Reach 100% Compliance

Lithium-Ion Battery Demand To Increase By More Than 1000% This Decade

Lithium-Ion Battery Demand To Increase By More Than 1000% This Decade

A new report by Roskill…

Only One Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewable Energy

Only One Oil Major Is Betting Big On Renewable Energy

Oil majors are slowly warming…

Renewables Could Be The Big Winner In The Post-Pandemic World

Renewables Could Be The Big Winner In The Post-Pandemic World

Although the coronavirus crisis has…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Is Missing A Major Energy Opportunity

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 18, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Recent data suggests that the climate is considerably more sensitive to carbon emissions than previously believed.
  • Many major international agencies are pressing to include green energy investments in stimulus packages, but the U.S. may be falling short.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has caused untold damage to the global economy, but this interruption to the status quo could be a chance to create a ‘new energy order’
Join Our Community

This week, the Guardian reported that “worst-case global heating scenarios may need to be revised upwards in light of a better understanding of the role of clouds.” This outlook is based on data from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, compiled for their upcoming sixth assessment. “Recent modelling data suggests the climate is considerably more sensitive to carbon emissions than previously believed, and experts said the projections had the potential to be ‘incredibly alarming.”  To date, it has proved extremely difficult to execute the kind of comprehensive change needed to meet the carbon emissions standards set by the Paris climate accord and to slow the momentum of business as usual. International agencies have been pleading for comprehensive reform of the energy industry to combat climate change for years, but so far that change has been incremental at best, and more often stagnant or even regressive from a climate perspective, as some political leaders around the globe walk back environmental protections.

But many experts think that the extraordinary circumstances we are currently living through provide a unique opportunity to reorient the global economy toward decarbonization. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused untold damage to the global economy, but this interruption to the status quo could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to construct what the World Economic Forum advocated as a new energy order.”

And the World Economic Forum is far from alone in this stance. This week, NPR reported that “around the world leaders see opportunity in the global pandemic to address the other big problem humanity faces: climate change.” The report singles out such big-name international agencies as the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, and the European Union, all of which are either considering or actively drafting stimulus plans that hold climate concerns as a central consideration. “But here in the United States,” NPR writes, “climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions have not been a part of the $3 trillion in relief packages passed so far.” Time echoed this lack of action from the United States in a May article titled “As the Rest of the World Plans a Green Recovery, America Is Once Again Falling Behind.”

Related: Oilfield Services May Not Recover Until 2023

It’s true that just this month, the news broke that for the first time in 135 years the United States’ renewable energy consumption overtook consumption of coal in last year’s energy mix. But while there has been much ink spilled about the success of renewable energy as the fossil fuel industry, and especially coal, has been slammed by the novel coronavirus crisis, oil and gas are still king in the United States, and they are leading by a huge margin. This reality is in direct contrast to what is being recommended by the international agencies listed above and what PV Tech reports is “a raft of new studies” which has “come to underscore the business case of pushing renewables to the heart of the COVID-19 recovery, amid claims green energy plays offer a low-cost, high-return opportunity for investors.”

Plenty of non-governmental agencies have taken notice of these studies and the international trend toward green recovery, and some have banded together to create a Green Stimulus proposal reminiscent of the Green New Deal. The proposal “calls for spending at least $2 trillion to create jobs for such things as building and retrofitting houses, installing rooftop solar panels and deploying electric buses” and “ambitiously aims for 100 percent carbon-emission-free energy within a decade,” according to NPR. 

One of the co-authors of the proposal, Julian Brave NoiseCat, Vice President of Policy and Strategy at Data for Progress, told NPR that “it is irresponsible from a very basic good government perspective to not have any of that [U.S. stimulus] money go to clean energy and fighting climate change." 

In this unique moment in history, the world has an unprecedented chance to change the course of the global industry, a rare opportunity indeed. Even when approaching the matter from a purely economic standpoint, in an era when even Saudi Aramco admits that peak oil is just around the corner, the U.S. government would do well to not get left behind in the global clean energy transition.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA Unveils $3 Trillion Covid-19 Clean Energy Recovery Plan
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?

Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?
The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War

The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War
The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist

The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com