Is The EV Charger War Over?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.93 -0.36 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.72 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.90 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 -0.063 -2.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.588 -0.024 -0.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.588 -0.024 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.80 +1.12 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.28 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.81 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.77 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.20 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.04 -1.24 -2.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 73.44 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 71.69 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.84 -1.24 -1.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 66.84 -1.24 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 75.79 -1.24 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 65.14 -1.24 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.76 +0.79 +1.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Production Plunged By 670,000 Bpd In May

Decentralized Finance Gains Ground In The GCC

Decentralized Finance Gains Ground In The GCC

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries…

U.S. And Turkmenistan Join Forces To Tackle Methane Leaks

U.S. And Turkmenistan Join Forces To Tackle Methane Leaks

Turkmenistan is set to accept…

Putin And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss OPEC+ Oil Deal

Putin And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss OPEC+ Oil Deal

Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The EV Charger War Over?

By Editorial Dept - Jun 09, 2023, 9:03 AM CDT

"Editorial demands meant that this piece was written on Thursday, before the news of GMs move to the NACS broke. That story, however, doesn't really change things in terms of the analysis and recommendations in the article, it just makes them even more relevant and timely."

As many of you will know if you have read what I have written in the past, I am generally a fan of trading the market reaction to any news rather than the news itself. That is because as an individual retail trader you cannot possibly compete with institutional traders, let alone computerized trading systems, when it comes to the speed with which you see, digest, and react to news. What you can do, though, is look for an overreaction when all those trading desk guys react in the same way, or for instances when prior positioning causes them to overthink and react illogically.

There is an example of the latter of those two things going on right now in reaction to some big news that hit a couple of weeks ago.

Potentially the biggest news in energy over the last few weeks had nothing to do with oil, natural gas, or even coal. In fact, it wasn’t about energy sources at all, but about energy delivery methods. On May 25th, Ford (F) announced a partnership of sorts with Tesla (TSLA) that will allow Ford EV owners to access and use Tesla’s charging network. Given that Ford is the number two maker of EVs behind Tesla that is big news in any context, but in terms of what was shaping up…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com