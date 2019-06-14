Tanker Attacks Don’t Alter The Bearish Oil Trend

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 52.51 +0.23 +0.44%
Brent Crude 12 mins 62.01 +0.70 +1.14%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.387 +0.062 +2.67%
Mars US 11 mins 57.51 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 17 hours 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.387 +0.062 +2.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 2 days 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.57 -0.01 -0.03%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 112 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 24 hours 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 24 hours 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 46.46 +0.23 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 52 mins Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 50 mins (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020
  • 2 hours Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 44 mins Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 7 mins As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 38 mins Tankers attacked ! One sinks ! and OIL GOES UP $1.06 ? ? ? Yawn . . . .
  • 1 hour Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 8 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 6 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 11 hours Forced to be Green
  • 9 hours Plants are Dying
  • 8 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 9 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up

Breaking News:

Trump: Key Oil Chokepoint ‘Not Going To Be Closed For Long If Iran Closes It

Alt Text

Extreme Weather Could Send Global Energy Demand To Record High

BP’s chief economist sees extreme…

Alt Text

The Success Story Behind Tesla’s Tarnished Image

following a year of less-than-pleasing…

Alt Text

Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC

Today’s oil tanker attacks in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Tanker Attacks Don’t Alter The Bearish Oil Trend

By Editorial Dept - Jun 14, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are set to close lower for the week as demand concerns continue to outweigh rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Furthermore, the OPEC-led supply cuts remain in place and the cartel and its allies are close to approving an extension of this move to offset production, trim the excess global supply and stabilize prices. However, this news has not been able to stop the selling pressure or shift the bearish investor sentiment.

Government trading data confirms this assessment with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showing hedge fund managers continued to liquidate long positions at the fastest rate since the fourth quarter of 2018 due to rapidly increasing fears about a global economic slowdown.

Although there was a spike to the upside in reaction to the attacks on two tankers in the Strait of Oman, the trade this week was mostly dominated by worries over rising U.S. stockpiles and lower global demand.

Prices Pressured Wednesday by Bearish Government Report

A bearish U.S. government report drove price sharply lower on Wednesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday reported crude stockpiles rose unexpectedly for a second week in a row, climbing 2.2 million barrels the week ending June 7. Traders were looking for a drawdown of about 481,000 barrels.

U.S. stockpiles now stand at 485.5 million barrels, the highest level since July 2017. This is 8% above the five-year average for this time of year.

EIA Report Signals Weaker Demand

Selling pressure was also fueled by a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) that showed a forecast for weaker 2019 world oil demand growth and U.S. crude production.

“Demand-side concerns became the most salient issue during the past month and contributed to volatility and price declines for risk assets such as commodities and equities,” EIA said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.

The report went on to say the US/China trade conflict, potential US tariffs on Mexico and lower industrial activity have contributed to concerns “that economic growth could be lower than market participants’ expectations, which would cause oil demand growth to also be lower than expected.”

The EIA also trimmed its outlook for US oil production. It sees 2019 output averaging 12.32 million barrels per day, down 130,000 b/d from last month’s outlook, and 2020 output averaging 13.26 million b/d, down 120,000 b/d from last month.

The EIA report also predicts U.S. oil production will first hit 13 million b/d in January 2020, two months later than it projected in last month’s report.

IEA and OPEC Also Bearish on Demand

Sellers also responded to another report from experts, calling for lower future demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its demand growth forecast for 2019 by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.2 million bpd, due to worsening prospects for world trade. However, this news was somewhat softened after the IEA said demand growth would climb to 1.4 million bpd for 2020.

On Thursday, OPEC cut its 2019 forecast for growth in global oil demand even lower than the IEA, to 1.14 million bpd.

Weak Data from China Continues to Raise Concerns

China’s industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low of 5% in May, well below expectations, in the latest sign of weakening demand in the world’s second-largest economy as the United States ramps up trade pressure.

Fixed-asset investment also grew less than expected, official data showed on Friday, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will need to roll out more growth-boosting measures soon.

Tanker Attacks Cause Volatile Response

Oil prices jumped on Thursday, reversing the previous session’s weakness after two tanker ships carrying refined petroleum products were attacked in waters close to Iran. Since there was no major supply disruption or an escalation of military activity in the region, the short-covering rally fizzled and there was no follow-through to the upside on Friday.

The story is not about the two tankers that were attacked, it’s about the one-third of all global seaborne oil ships that travel through the Strait of Hormuz where the attacks occurred. Therefore, we may continue to see attacks, but until there is a military response to the news, which would lead to actual supply disruptions, any gains are likely to be limited. Over the long-run, a direct U.S.-Iran conflict would likely lead to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. This poses a higher risk of oil-supply disruption, which could lead to sharply higher prices.

Technical Analysis

Weekly August West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI

The main trend is down according to the weekly swing chart. A trade through $50.79 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. If this move creates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the next main bottom at $44.46 over the near-term.

The market is in no position to change the main trend top up, but due to the prolonged move down in terms of price and time, it seems the only chart pattern that could trigger a near-term short-covering rally would be a closing price reversal bottom.

The short-term range is $44.46 to $66.22. Its retracement zone at $52.77 to $55.34 is the nearest resistance. This zone stopped the rally this week. Closing below it would confirm the downside bias.

The main range is $74.86 to $44.46. If short-term momentum reverses to the upside on a move through $55.34, then look for the rally to possibly extend into its 50% level at $59.66.

Weekly Forecast

Based on this week’s price action, the direction of the August WTI futures contract next week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at $52.77.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $52.77 will indicate the presence of sellers. This could lead to a retest of the minor bottom at $50.79. Look for a potential acceleration to the downside if this level fails. The next major target is the $44.46 bottom from the week-ending December 28, 2018.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $52.77 will signal the presence of buyers. If this move generates enough upside momentum then look for a possible test of the short-term 50% level at $55.34. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside with the next target the main 50% level at $59.66.

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Inches Higher On Falling Rig Count

Next Post

The U.S. Production Boom Is Becoming A Problem
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

 Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower

Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com