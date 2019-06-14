Oil Inches Higher On Falling Rig Count

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.56 +0.28 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.98 +0.67 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.060 +2.58%
Mars US 19 hours 57.28 +1.14 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 2 days 57.00 -1.70 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.060 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 2 days 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.50 -0.08 -0.22%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 112 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 20 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 20 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 20 hours 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 +1.25 +3.01%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.23 +1.14 +2.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 3 hours (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020
  • 4 hours Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 35 mins Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 4 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 5 hours Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 5 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 5 hours Plants are Dying
  • 5 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up
  • 2 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 4 hours Tankers attacked ! One sinks ! and OIL GOES UP $1.06 ? ? ? Yawn . . . .
  • 4 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 4 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 13 mins Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Prices Are Shockingly High

Alt Text

An Opportunity In California’s Overlooked Oil Sector

California’s San Joaquin oil patch…

Alt Text

The U.S. Cements Its Position As World Leader In Oil Reserves

A new report from Rystad…

Alt Text

Oil Bulls See Glimmer Of Hope

The oil price fall appears…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Inches Higher On Falling Rig Count

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 14, 2019, 12:15 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Fracking rig

The the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States fell again this week according to Baker Hughes, as the overall rig count reaches the lowest point since February 2018.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs in the United States fell by 6 according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs falling by 1 to reach 788 and the number of gas rigs decreasing by 5 to reach 181.

The combined oil and gas rig count is 969, with oil seeing a 75-rig decrease year on year and gas rigs down 13 since this time last year. The combined oil and gas rig count is down 90 year on year.

Year-to-date, the oil rig count has fallen from 877 active rigs on January 4 to 788, while gas rigs have fallen from 198 to 181 during that same time.

Despite the 75 oil rig decline year on year, US production continues to climb, with an almost 2 million barrel per day increase for the year.

At 11:33am EST today WTI was up $0.55 (+1.05%) at $52.83.  Although up on the day, WTI is trading down slightly week on week. While fears of a global supply overage linger in the wake of what many feel is faltering demand due to geopolitical issues between China and the United States and the United States and Mexico, the recent attack on two tankers off the coast of Oman has managed to push up prices for the day.

The Brent benchmark was trading up on the day as well, by $0.89 (+1.45%) at $62.20—a slight increase from last week.  

Robust US oil production is also keeping the prices in check, although falling back on June 07 to 12.3 million bpd just a hair under the all-time high of last week at 12.4 million bpd.

Canada’s overall rig count increased by 4. Canada’s oil rigs are still down by 18 year on year, with gas rigs down 14 year on year.

WTI was trading up 0.92% on the day at 1:07pm EST, with Brent up 1.32%.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient

U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com