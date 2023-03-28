Shell: All Options On The Table For New Energy Strategy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.85 +1.04 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.12 +1.00 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.53 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.073 -0.015 -0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.718 +0.034 +1.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.01 +0.41 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 71.66 +3.20 +4.67%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.718 +0.034 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.12 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.81 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.24 +1.78 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 483 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.27 +2.04 +2.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.33 +2.02 +2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.01 +0.41 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.56 +3.50 +6.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.56 +3.55 +7.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.96 +3.55 +4.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.21 +3.55 +5.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 70.36 +3.55 +5.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.36 +3.55 +5.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 77.31 +3.55 +4.81%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 66.66 +3.55 +5.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 +3.75 +5.73%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.00 +3.75 +6.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 73.42 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.34 +3.55 +5.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.29 +3.55 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.29 +3.55 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 +3.75 +5.73%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.42 -1.20 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 6 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 14 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Oil’s Low Prices Draw Rash Of Hedging

$5 Billion In Upstream Assets Is Up For Grabs In Southeast Asia

$5 Billion In Upstream Assets Is Up For Grabs In Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia is expected to…

Saudi Aramco To Build $10 Billion Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In China

Saudi Aramco To Build $10 Billion Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In China

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, as…

Ammonia Security Risks Could Harm Energy Transition Plans

Ammonia Security Risks Could Harm Energy Transition Plans

Ammonia and green hydrogen are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell: All Options On The Table For New Energy Strategy

By Josh Owens - Mar 28, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Shell is considering a new energy strategy to balance climate targets with energy security.
  • The CEO mentioned that the new strategy is expected to be released in June, with all options on the table regarding production targets and strategic decisions.
  • Shell is experiencing the energy trilemma, trying to balance affordable, secure, and low emissions supply, while still needing oil and gas for the long term future.
Join Our Community

Shell is currently deliberating how to reconcile energy security with climate targets in a new strategy expected in June, with all options on the table, the supermajor’s chief executive Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview.

Whatever the decision of Sawan, other top executives, and the board, Shell is likely to disappoint investors, environmentalists, or both.  

“I think the heat will come no matter what I do,” Sawan, the new CEO who took over from Ben van Beurden on January 1, told the Journal. 

Shell has to juggle the ‘energy trilemma’ of security of supply, affordable supply, and lower emissions.   

Earlier this month, Sawan told The Times that the supermajor’s plan to have its oil production decline by up to 2% each year this decade is currently under review. 

Back in 2021, Shell said that its oil production peaked in 2019 and is set for a continual decline over the next three decades as it looks toward the renewables side of the business.     

However, the post-Covid rebound in oil and gas demand and the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the subsequent major dislocation of energy the trade have clearly shown “the fragility of the energy system when we starve it of the supply that is required,” Sawan told The Times. 

“I am of a firm view that the world will need oil and gas for a long time to come. As such, cutting oil and gas production is not healthy,” Shell’s boss said in early March.  

Speaking to the Journal, Sawan said that the company was still discussing production targets and other key strategic decisions. 

Last month, the other major UK-based oil firm, BP, said in its latest strategy update that its goal is to produce more oil and gas in the short term in a move welcomed by the market and slammed by environmentalists and some institutional shareholders.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Recover As Bullish Sentiment Returns
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
U.S. Natural Gas Demand Exceeds Supply As LNG Exports Jump

U.S. Natural Gas Demand Exceeds Supply As LNG Exports Jump

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com