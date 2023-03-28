Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
BP And ADNOC Make $2 Billion Bid For Stake Israeli Gas Producer

By Michael Kern - Mar 28, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • BP and ADNOC are making an offer to purchase a 50% stake in Israel's offshore natural gas producer, NewMed Energy, for $2 billion.
  • This deal could lead to greater investment in the Israeli energy sector, increased regional cooperation, and economic integration with Arab nations.
  • The potential acquisition also demonstrates BP's commitment to sustainability, as NewMed Energy focuses on producing natural gas from offshore fields as a cleaner source of energy.
BP and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have bid to acquire a 50% stake in Israel's NewMed Energy, an offshore natural gas producer. The proposal, valued at roughly $2 billion, could signify a significant shift in relations between the Middle East and Israel.

The deal holds the potential to bring considerable investment into the Israeli energy sector. With this agreement, further cooperation between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could also be on the table.

NewMed Energy has been operating since 2017 and has developed several projects in the Mediterranean Sea. These ventures include a natural gas field situated off the coast of Haifa. By acquiring NewMed Energy, BP and ADNOC would be making one of the most significant investments ever made by an Arab nation into Israel.

This move could pave the way for greater Israeli-Arab cooperation and result in greater economic integration within the region. 

The agreement is still subject to approval by both companies' boards of directors. Still, if successful, it could represent a notable milestone in bringing together disparate nations to collaborate on such projects.

For BP, this acquisition underlines the company's continued interest in green energy sources. NewMed Energy's natural gas operations are considered cleaner than traditional fossil fuels. 

By supplying cleaner energy through their acquisition of NewMed Energy, BP and ADNOC could help reduce global emissions.

This bid is arguably one of the most noteworthy developments in the region in recent times. It has far-reaching implications as it could ultimately bring together previously divided nations. 

While much must be done before the offer becomes a reality, it is a hint of potentially brighter things to come for the region's collaboration and energy production.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

