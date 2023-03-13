Top UK Pension Funds Intend To Vote Against BP And Shell Directors

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.86 -0.82 -1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.01 -0.77 -0.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.91 -3.16 -3.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.607 +0.177 +7.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 -0.046 -1.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.33 +1.06 +1.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 -0.046 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.32 -1.39 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 3 days 81.19 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.74 -0.99 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 468 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.60 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.11 -0.87 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 61.06 +0.62 +1.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.43 +0.96 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.83 +0.96 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.08 +0.96 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.23 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 70.93 +0.96 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 70.93 +0.96 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.23 +0.96 +1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.18 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.53 +0.96 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 79.10 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 69.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Strikes That Shut Down French LNG Terminals Expected To Continue

Republican Party Struggles To Find Common Ground On Energy Policy

Republican Party Struggles To Find Common Ground On Energy Policy

The Republican Party's attempt to…

How Tesla Plans To Distance Itself from Problematic Supply Chains

How Tesla Plans To Distance Itself from Problematic Supply Chains

Tesla's plans to stop using…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Top UK Pension Funds Intend To Vote Against BP And Shell Directors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Following announcements from BP and Shell that they intend to continue supplying the oil and gas the world needs, some of the largest UK pension funds are threatening to vote against individual directors at the annual general meetings because of the companies’ reduced emissions targets.

Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) and Borders to Coast, which have a combined $157 billion (£130 billion) in assets under management, intend to vote against individual directors at Shell and BP at this spring’s annual general meetings of the two UK-based supermajors, representatives of the pension funds told the Financial Times.

BP and Shell have recently signaled they would be producing more oil and gas for longer than planned when they announced their net-zero strategies in early 2020.

Last month, BP said it would be producing more oil and gas for longer, and now aims for a fall of 20% to 30% in emissions from the carbon in its oil and gas production in 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline, lower than the previous aim of 35-40%. 

Earlier this month, Shell’s new CEO Wael Sawan told The Times that the supermajor’s plan to have its oil production decline by up to 2% each year this decade is currently under review.

The pension funds in the UK do not seem happy with climate targets taking a back seat at the oil supermajors.

On Sunday, USS said that “Our new Stewardship and Voting Policy will see us vote more personally against responsible directors where possible,” announcing it would vote against individual directors on climate transition plans.

“This approach is a change from voting more generally against a company’s Annual Report and Accounts and allows us to hold individual directors accountable – research suggests taking a more personal approach to voting is more likely to drive change, which is why it’s now at the forefront of our voting policy,” USS said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After BP’s pivot on emissions targets last month, Border to Coast said that “Oil majors and banks must make greater progress on climate pledges or risk losing the support of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership on key votes this AGM season.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mayor Of Seoul Calls For South Korea To Develop Nuclear Weapons

Next Post

Strikes That Shut Down French LNG Terminals Expected To Continue

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com