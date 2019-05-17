Saudi Arabia Strikes Back In Yemen

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.71 -0.16 -0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.08 -0.54 -0.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.664 -0.010 -0.37%
Mars US 20 hours 68.87 +0.75 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.61 +1.35 +1.89%
Urals 2 days 70.41 +1.74 +2.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.63 +1.28 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.664 -0.010 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.00 +1.56 +2.21%
Murban 2 days 73.34 +1.40 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.83 +1.11 +1.69%
Basra Light 2 days 74.20 +0.95 +1.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.19 +1.10 +1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Girassol 2 days 74.12 +1.01 +1.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.61 +1.35 +1.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.75 -0.14 -0.31%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.42 +0.85 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 59.62 +0.85 +1.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.32 +0.85 +1.36%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.57 +0.85 +1.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.07 +0.85 +1.49%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.97 +0.85 +1.39%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.12 +0.85 +1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Giddings 2 days 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.20 +1.33 +1.88%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.82 +0.85 +1.52%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.52 +0.85 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 13 hours New York State, architects of their own demise?
  • 2 hours IRAQ War: US soldiers died 4400, Wounded 32,000, US taxpayers spent $1.9 Trillion. How many Saudi or UAE soldiers died ? How much money did UAE or Saudi's spend ? How 'bout Europe "allies" ? What are we doing over there ? Don't need their oil .
  • 2 hours Safety Is Coming Back? Boeing Completes 737 MAX Software Update
  • 2 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 2 hours Solar Industry Lays Claim To The 2020s; Kicks Off The Solar+ Decade
  • 2 hours Dear journalists: say "climate crisis" not "climate change"
  • 6 hours Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 11 hours DeBlasio to Run for President
  • 6 hours Speculation: Hungary will have to buy Russian natural gas if Exxon waits on offshore project / Hungary Military Plane arrives in USA
  • 18 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 21 hours Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 21 hours Take Or Pay: Belgium's King Albert II Faces Daily Fine In Paternity Dispute
  • 20 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields
  • 17 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer

Breaking News:

Total Declares Force Majeure On German Refinery After Russian Oil Contamination

Alt Text

Energy Megaprojects In Jeopardy As Trade War Escalates

The escalation of the trade…

Alt Text

A Value Play Too Good To Ignore

The coal industry may be…

Alt Text

This Fast Growing LNG Market Is Scrambling For New Supply

Pakistan, one of the world’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia Strikes Back In Yemen

By Editorial Dept - May 17, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Explosion

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

- The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has launched an offensive against Houthi forces in the capital Sanaa after Houthi forces claimed a drone attack on Saudi pipeline installations earlier this week - an attack the Saudi crown prince says was ordered by Iran in his effort to ensure that Trump starts an all-out war with Tehran. Beware the Saudi propaganda (with help from UAE black ops).

- The US has suspended all commercial and cargo flights to and from Venezuela on the grounds of unrest in the vicinity of Venezuelan airports.

- As we anticipated, China has slapped a 25% retaliatory tariff on US LNG, but has not targeted American crude oil. The new LNG tariff adds to a previous 10% tariff from China on US LNG. China is already importing significantly reduced amounts of crude oil from the US. In June 2018, it was importing over 500,000 bpd from the US; by February this year that was down to about 135,000 bpd, based on EIA figures.

- In Libya, as the horse-jockeying continues on the international scene, with Haftar making a “surprise” trip to Rome and expected to hit up France as well, while the GNA is wooing Houston with promises of lucrative oil deals, the GNA’s earlier move to revoke the operating licenses of foreign companies on its soil (including French Total SA) was reversed 24 hours later – a message apparently sent out of desperation.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

- Pacific…

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Dips To 14-Month Low

Next Post

Can The Bull Run In Oil Markets Continue?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?
Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

 The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

 Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com